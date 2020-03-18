Szczesny: "Mi sento fortunato ad essere in Italia in questo momento"
Il messaggio pubblicato su Instagram dal portiere bianconero.
di Redazione Fox Sports -
Il portiere della Juventus Wojciech Szczesny ha pubblicato su Instagram un meraviglioso messaggio per dimostrare la sua vicinanza al popolo italiano:
Mentre continuiamo a preoccuparci per le nostre famiglie e per i nostri cari, pregando che non vengano contagiati dal virus, continuiamo a chiederci come e perché ciò sia accaduto. Domande a cui potremmo non trovare mai risposte. Ma ci interroghiamo anche sul futuro. In che modo ciò influirà sulla nostra società? Le cose torneranno alla normalità? E ciò mi ha portato a una riflessione... Uno potrebbe considerarsi sfortunato a trovarsi in Italia - il paese più colpito dal virus - in questo momento. Ma non sono d'accordo. Io mi sento fortunato ad essere qui perché so che questo è un paese che vincerà contro questo virus con l'unità e la passione per cui gli italiani sono famosi. Le generazioni a venire studieranno un'incredibile storia di questo paese. Impareranno a conoscere la sua arte meravigliosa, la sua architettura unica, la moda, il cibo delizioso... In nessun libro di storia si parlerà di Covid-19 perché l'Italia è più grande e più forte di questo virus. Quindi, mentre penso quanto mi manchi terribilmente la mia famiglia e prego per la sua salute, sono orgoglioso di condividere questo momento difficile con il popolo italiano. Resta forte l'Italia, andrà tutto bene!
While we keep worrying about our families and loved ones, praying that they won’t be affected by the virus ,we keep asking ourselves how and why this happened. Questions we may never find answers to. But we also wonder about the future. How will this affect our society? Will things get back to normal? And it made me think... One might consider himself unlucky to be in Italy in this moment - the country hit hardest by the virus. But I don’t agree. I feel lucky to here because I know this is a country that will beat this virus with unity and passion that Italians are famous for. For generations to come kids all over the world will study an incredible history of this country. They will learn about its beautiful art, its unique architecture, fashion, delicious food etc. Nowhere in the history books will you find anything about Covid-19. Because Italy is bigger, better and stronger than this virus. So while I terribly miss my family and pray for their well-being I’m proud to share this difficult moment with the people of Italy. Stay strong Italy, andrà tutto bene! 🇮🇹
