Fabregas: "Persi una scommessa con Caballero ma comprai un'auto rotta"
Il centrocampista spagnolo ha raccontato un curioso scherzo fatto al portiere argentino ai tempi del Chelsea: "Mi parò un rigore e gli comprai una Range Rover, ma la presi rotta".
di Luca Guerra - | aggiornato
Al Chelsea è stato quattro anni e mezzo, tra l'estate 2014 e gennaio 2019, mettendo insieme 22 reti in 198 presenze e festeggiando la vittoria di due edizioni della Premier League, una FA Cup e una Coppa di Lega, ma nell'esperienza con i Blues di Cesc Fabregas non ci sono solo i trofei: a svelarlo è stato lo stesso centrocampista spagnolo, oggi al Monaco, su Instagram.
Fabregas, 33 anni a maggio e un presente in Ligue 1, ha parlato infatti del legame speciale con un compagno di squadra ai tempi del Chelsea: il portiere argentino Willy Caballero. Lo spagnolo ha approfittato dei social e della sospensione dei campionati per raccontare ai suoi tifosi un aneddoto risalente all'epoca londinese, che vede come protagonista anche l'allora portiere di riserva dei Blues.
L'episodio in causa risale all'estate 2018: fu allora infatti che Fabregas sfidò Caballero in una sfida ai calci di rigore, dall'alta posta in palio. Il centrocampista spiegò al portiere che se gli avesse parato un rigore gli avrebbe comprato una Range Rover. L'episodio, per sfortuna dello spagnolo, si verificò:
Sfortunatamente per me lo respinse davanti agli occhi di tutta la squadra. Potete immaginare come andò: in pratica sono passato dal sentirmi il più sicuro del mondo al più stupido.
So, after a player already told the story to the press of what happened one day in 2018 and many people asked me if it’s true, there we go. Many times for many years after training, I stay a little bit longer to take some penalties. I always made little bets with the goalkeepers to put a bit of spice into the challenge. For some reason, I never really missed one. So one day i got too confident and it got a of out of hand. It was Willy Caballero’s turn and I told him that if he saved it I’d get him a Range Rover. Unfortunately for me, he saved it in front of the whole team so you can imagine how it went... I went from feeling the most confident, to feeling the most stupid guy on earth 😅. Everybody obviously was shouting and laughing that I had to pay my debt. I went to a scrapyard and I found a destroyed Range Rover that couldn’t be used at all for £950 so I said, you know what? I’ll get that. The next day they brought it to the training ground and well... I’ll show you the rest on a video. The lesson of the story is: Don’t bet at all at any cost. @willycaba
Fabregas, che lezione da Caballero: "Non si deve scommettere a tutti i costi"
Una promessa solenne davanti a tutti i compagni di squadra, una brutta figura calcistica di fronte a un portiere e amico. Fabregas, che Caballero l'aveva già sfidato (facendogli gol) con la maglia del Barcellona quando l'argentino difendeva i pali del Malaga nella Liga, ha raccontato come ha poi provveduto a saldare il curioso debito. Lo ha fatto ma con un pizzico di furbizia:
Ovviamente tutti i miei compagni di squadra ridevano di me: mi ripetevano sempre che dovevo pagare il mio debito. Così mi sono recato in un deposito rottami e lì ho trovato una Range Rover distrutta. In pratica non poteva essere utilizzata e costava 950 sterline. Tra me e me mi sono detto: ok, la prendo. Il giorno dopo l'ho portata sul campo di allenamento e vi mostrerò il resto in un video.
Il filmato è storia. Fabregas accompagna Caballero, con volto coperto da un asciugamano, a ritirare la sua auto vinta grazie alla scommessa. A immortalare il momento sono gli smartphone degli altri giocatori del Chelsea, tra i quali si riconoscono Pedro e Marcos Alonso. Una volta scoperto il suo premio, Caballero prima esulta e poi inizia a capire che l'auto è già stata usata (e danneggiata). Il tutto tra le risate dei compagni di squadra. Una storia che racchiude un messaggio, affidato ai social dal centrocampista:
La lezione della storia è: non si deve scommettere a tutti i costi.
