Conor McGregor: "Mia zia è morta per colpa di questo stupido virus"
Il fighter irlandese parla della pandemia mondiale: "Riusciremo a contenerlo. La mia povera zia è morta, riposa in pace".
di Redazione Fox Sports - | aggiornato
Conor McGregor ha pubblicato un sentito e toccante messaggio sul suo profilo Instagram: l'ex campione UFC ha parlato della pandemia di Coronavirus che sta sconvolgendo il pianeta facendo anche una triste rivelazione.
Il fighter irlandese ha parlato del suo paese natale lanciando degli appelli per i comportamenti da tenere. Ma McGregor ha anche svelato che la sorella di sua madre si è purtroppo spenta, probabilmente proprio a causa del virus.
Irlanda, meraviglioso paese: credo che riusciremo a contenere questo virus. Le abitudini igieniche che attueremo in questo periodo ci renderanno più forti in futuro, io mi allenavo molto duramente e per questo il mio sistema immunitario era messo a dura prova ma ora sono più attento. In bocca al lupo a tutto, non ce l'abbiamo ancora fatta ma riusciremo e lo dico a tutto il mondo.
Nella seconda parte del messaggio, il lottatore UFC ha dato la notizia della morte della zia:
Queste foto sono di qualche giorno fa in uno studio di Dublino, dovevo annunciare una mia donazione ed ero con la mia famiglia ma prima di parlare ho ricevuto la telefonata a mia madre che mi ha detto che sua sorella era morta. La mia povera zia, questo stupido f*****o virus. Riposa in pace Anne Moore, ti voglio bene.
Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all ❤️ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. ... These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you 🙏 Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you
