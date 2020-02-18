Dalla The Angel of the Winds Arena di Everett (Washington), una nuova puntata dello show rosso della World Wrestling Entertainment.

di Marco Ercole - 18/02/2020 07:30 | aggiornato 18/02/2020 07:36

Dalla The Angel of the Winds Arena di Everett (Washington), una nuova puntata dello show rosso della World Wrestling Entertainment. Una puntata di WWE Raw che promette scintille e in cui è previsto un incontro tra Randy Orton e Matt Hardy, dopo quanto accaduto la scorsa settimana.

In programma anche un sermone da parte di Seth Rollins, ma soprattutto una risposta di Becky Lynch dopo il brutale attacco subito sette giorni fa da parte di Shayna Baszler.

WWE Raw, 17 febbraio 2020

E ancora, nel corso dell'ultimo NXT TakeOver: Portland, Charlotte Flair ha accettato la sfida di Rhea Ripley, che affronterà nella prossima edizione di WrestleMania 36. Probabile che possano esserci sviluppi anche sotto questo punto di vista.

Non ci resta che scoprirlo nel consueto appuntamento con WWE-ek Raw, la rubrica settimanale sul wrestling WWE a cura di FOXSports.it, dove troverete WWE News e Highlights dello show.

Randy Orton attacca Matt Hardy

Dopo che Randy Orton si scusa finalmente per aver attaccato Edge, The Viper si scarica su Matt Hardy con una RKO e un violento nuovo assalto con la sedia d'acciaio.

Aleister Black vs Erick Rowan

Aleister Black ed Erick Rowan si scontrano per la prima volta in assoluto in un incontro durissimo.

Charlotte Flair, messaggio a Rhea Ripley

La vincitrice del Royal Rumble Match femminile 2020, Charlotte Flair, promette di sconfiggere la campionessa femminile NXT Rhea Ripley a WrestleMania 36.

Riddick Moss (c) vs Mojo Rawley vs R-Truth

Il campione 24/7 Riddick Moss difende il suo titolo contro R-Truth e Mojo Rawley nel primo Triple Triple Match della storia di questa cintura.

Drew McIntyre vs MVP

Con il campione della WWE Brock Lesnar nel mirino, Drew McIntyre fa un rapido lavoro su MVP una settimana dopo aver demolito la Ballin 'Superstar nel "The VIP Lounge".

Shayna Baszler si confronta con Becky Lynch

Shayna Baszler afferma che l'imminente Elimination Chamber Match le permetterà di guadagnare l'opportunità di affrontare Becky Lynch, campionessa di Raw Women, a WrestleMania 36.

Bobby Lashley e Angel Garza vs Rusev e Humberto Carrillo

Nel suo primo match dopo settimane di assenza, Rusev collabora con Humberto Carrillo per affrontare Bobby Lashley e Angel Garza, mentre Lana e Zelina Vega lo guardano.

Kairi Sane vs Natalya

Natalya spera di ripagare Kairi Sane per la sua parte nella sconfitta contro Asuka e intende colpire le Kabuki Warriors.

Kevin Owens e i Viking Raiders interrompono il sermone di Seth Rollins

Mentre The Monday Night Messiah espone i suoi piani, The Viking Raiders si scontrano con gli AOP e Murphy, e Kevin Owens rifila a Seth Rollins una Stunner.

Ricochet vs Karl Anderson

Con il suo match incombente per la WWE Championship contro Brock Lesnar a WWE Super ShowDown, Ricochet si scontra con Karl Anderson dell'O.C.

Kevin Owens e Viking Raiders vs Buddy Murphy e AOP

Gli Street Profits arrivano dopo che Seth Rollins viene coinvolto mentre i suoi discepoli Murphy e AOP si scontrano con Kevin Owens e The Viking Raiders.