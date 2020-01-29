Menù

Calciomercato Tottenham, è ufficiale: dal PSV arriva Bergwijn

Gli Spurs ufficializzano l'esterno olandese classe 1997 che ha firmato fino al 2025: è costato 30 milioni di euro.

Il Tottenham ufficializza l'acquisto di Steven Bergwijn, esterno olandese classe 1997 che arriva dal PSV per 30 milioni di euro e firma un contratto fino al 2025. Voluto fortemente da José Mourinho dopo la cessione di Christian Eriksen all'Inter, Bergwijn in stagione ha collezionato 29 presenze, 6 gol e 13 assist. Lascia i biancorossi dopo 8 anni durante i quali ha vinto tre volte l'Eredivisie.

Siamo lieti di annunciare - recita il comunicato ufficiale dei londinesi - l'acquisto di Bergwijn dal PSV Eindhoven. Steven ha firmato un contratto con il club che durerà fino al 2025

Bergwijn arriva in una squadra che è a quota 34 punti in Premier League, a -6 dal Chelsea quarto, e che in Champions League è agli ottavi di finale dove affronterà il Lipsia di Nagelsmann. 

