Gli Spurs ufficializzano l'esterno olandese classe 1997 che ha firmato fino al 2025: è costato 30 milioni di euro.

di Redazione Fox Sports - 29/01/2020 14:15 | aggiornato 29/01/2020 14:20

Il Tottenham ufficializza l'acquisto di Steven Bergwijn, esterno olandese classe 1997 che arriva dal PSV per 30 milioni di euro e firma un contratto fino al 2025. Voluto fortemente da José Mourinho dopo la cessione di Christian Eriksen all'Inter, Bergwijn in stagione ha collezionato 29 presenze, 6 gol e 13 assist. Lascia i biancorossi dopo 8 anni durante i quali ha vinto tre volte l'Eredivisie.

Siamo lieti di annunciare - recita il comunicato ufficiale dei londinesi - l'acquisto di Bergwijn dal PSV Eindhoven. Steven ha firmato un contratto con il club che durerà fino al 2025

Bergwijn arriva in una squadra che è a quota 34 punti in Premier League, a -6 dal Chelsea quarto, e che in Champions League è agli ottavi di finale dove affronterà il Lipsia di Nagelsmann.

"I want to be a good player here, score goals, give assists. I want to win the Champions League."@StevenBergwijn on moving to Tottenham, family life and his hopes for the future.#WelkomBergwijn ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 29, 2020