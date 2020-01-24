Roma, lutto per Smalling: addio alla cagnolina Miley
Il triste addio alla cagnolina Miley, morta questa mercoledì per un tumore.
0 commenti
di Redazione Fox Sports - | aggiornato
Share
Il suo primo derby, Chris Smalling non lo potrà giocare al massimo della felicità. Il difensore della Roma dovrà fare i conti purtroppo con il dolore per la perdita della sua cagnolina, Miley, che è morta questo mercoledì per un tumore.
Lo ha raccontato con un messaggio commovente su Instagram la moglie dell'inglese, Sam Cooke:
Lo sto scrivendo attraverso le lacrime e con il cuore spezzato. La mia bambina Miley è morta mercoledì per un tumore. Non era solo il mio cane, era come una madre, una figlia, una sorella e una migliore amica. Non ho dubbi che fosse come un angelo nella mia vita, mi ha fatto superare periodi brutti e ha portato un'incredibile quantità di gioia a Chris, alla mia mamma e a tutti gli altri che l'hanno conosciuta e amata.
Roma, lutto per Smalling: addio alla cagnolina Miley
La moglie del giocatore della Roma ha poi continuato:
Era veramente un'anima speciale e so che senza di lei non sarei dove mi trovo. Sembra che il suo lavoro qui fosse completato ma è rimasta con lo spirito. Ti voglio tanto bene Miley. Mi dispiace che Leo non possa crescere al tuo fianco, ma farò in modo che sappia quanto eri speciale. So che sarai con lui fino in fondo. Ti vogliamo tutti tanto bene. Divertiti in cielo principessa.
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this through tears and with a broken heart. My baby girl Miley passed away on Wednesday after unexpectedly collapsing from a tumour we didn’t know she had that had ruptured. She wasn’t just my dog, she was like a mother, a daughter, a sister and a best friend. I’ve no doubt in my mind she was an angel in my life and without her I don’t know where this last decade would have taken me. I’ve been on quite a journey of healing and growth over these 10 years since she arrived in my life and she’s got me through the lows and brought an unbelievable amount of joy to mine, Chris’ and my mums lives plus everyone else’s who met and loved her. She was truly a special soul and I know that without her I wouldn’t be where I am and probably wouldn’t have been blessed with Leo. It seems her work here was complete and I know she’s still here in spirit. I love you so much Miley. I’m gutted Leo won’t grow up with you here in the physical but I’ll make sure he knows how special you were and I know you’ll be with him all the way. We all love you so much. Have fun in heaven princess.
Commenta