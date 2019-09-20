Amburgo, caos Jatta: falsa identità confermata da una sua vecchia mail?
La Bild sarebbe entrata in possesso di alcuni documenti che confermerebbero che il giocatore in realtà è Bakery Daffeh. La polizia tedesca sta indagando.
di Franco Borghese
Il caso non è chiuso. Non ancora. Si continua a indagare. E non sono escluse spiacevoli sorprese. Da poco meno di due mesi Bakery Jatta è finito al centro dell'attenzione mediatica. Non per le sue prestazioni con l'Amburgo (fra l'altro positive), ma per una grave accusa lanciata dalla Bild: il ragazzo non avrebbe 21 anni come dichiarato ma 23, e il suo vero nome sarebbe Bakery Daffeh. Questa la tesi del quotidiano tedesco che fra le prove ha elencato anche la testimonianza di due suoi vecchi allenatori che lo avrebbero riconosciuto in foto.
Jatta, dunque, non sarebbe nemmeno un profugo e non sarebbe vera nemmeno la storia secondo la quale non avrebbe mai giocato a calcio prima di arrivare in Germania (teoricamente ancora minorenne) nel 2015. Tutto inventato per avere l'occasione di fare un provino prima con il Werder Brema (club della città che lo ha accolto) e poi con l'Amburgo. Eppure Bakery nei giorni scorsi si è sfogato sui social, ribadendo la propria innocenza:
Non sono un impostore. Spero che chi lo dice possa soffrire come ho sofferto io a leggere queste cose.
Ora però emergono nuovi indizi (forse perfino prove) raccolti dalla Bild. La polizia di Brema ha infatti confermato che sta indagando su alcuni documenti piuttosto scottanti. Appena arrivato in Germania, Jatta avrebbe dato, come riferimento, una mail molto particolare ai responsabili del centro accoglienza nel quale ha alloggiato: bakarydaffeh@... Insomma, la mail conterrebbe proprio il nome che, secondo la Bild, il ragazzo utilizzava prima del suo arrivo in Europa. Se fosse vero sarebbe difficile credere a una coincidenza.
A ritrovare questi documenti vecchi di 4 anni sarebbe stata proprio la Bild, che li avrebbe immediatamente consegnati alla polizia di Brema. L'ufficio distrettuale di Amburgo aveva chiuso il caso lo scorso 2 settembre non avendo raccolto prove a sufficienza per portare Jatta a processo. Ora però il caso è passato alla polizia di Brema, città nella quale Bakery ha vissuto per i suoi primi mesi tedeschi.
Moin Moin , Auch wenn ich jeden Tag Deutsch lerne, werde ich das, was ich jetzt sage, auf Englisch tun… My name is Bakery Jatta! Four years ago I fled from Gambia to Germany. Without my Family! Today I can say I have the biggest and most caring family I could have ever dreamed of. You, the HSV, became my family! In this way I'd like to express my gratitude towards the whole presidium, my teammates, the staff, my bodyguards Miro and Jürgen and the Fantastic Fans and my Lawyer each and everyone at this club who showed me unconditional love. I'd also like to thank all the athletes, trainers,colleagues and friends, as well as the whole adidas family for the encouragement they've been showing me every day from the very beginning. That, I will never forget! There are two people I'd like to point out especially: Jonas Boldt and Dieter Hecking...They showed me nothing but support and belief in me. They were there for me - through the most difficult times of my career! Many people have asked me, if I'm going to say anything or act against all the reports, the people and the witch-hunt. My simple answer why I wouldn’t counter their attacks: I am not like these people! We are not like these people! I am blessed that I’ve been given the opportunity to be here. I'm living a better life than I did before. With all your kind reactions, your comments and your unconditional support you gave the best answer to the smear campaign. If there was one thing that I could wish for upon all these people, who wanted to harm me, it would be for them to feel the pain that they have caused me. Just for once they should experience the suffering that I had to go through. The things I experienced in Karlsruhe for example: II can tell you that this was by far the worst feeling I've ever had. I know that I'm not as good as a football player as Aaron or Sonny. And I know that there are much more talented players in the game than me. But I will promise you: As long as my legs keep on carrying me through life. As long it‘s working for both sides, I will be here for you. For as long as I live, I will never forget how the HSV and all of you guys had my back the entire time, thr
In queste settimane l'Amburgo si è invece sempre detto sereno: il club ha presentato alla polizia cittadina un documento di nascita firmata dall'ambasciata del Gambia. Il documento è quindi stato ritenuto ufficiale e non falsificato. I nuovi indizi emersi però gettano nuovamente ombre sul passato del giocatore. Per questo il caso non è chiuso. Non ancora. E per questo la polizia continua a indagare.
