La Bild sarebbe entrata in possesso di alcuni documenti che confermerebbero che il giocatore in realtà è Bakery Daffeh. La polizia tedesca sta indagando.

di Franco Borghese - 20/09/2019 11:04 | aggiornato 20/09/2019 14:09

Il caso non è chiuso. Non ancora. Si continua a indagare. E non sono escluse spiacevoli sorprese. Da poco meno di due mesi Bakery Jatta è finito al centro dell'attenzione mediatica. Non per le sue prestazioni con l'Amburgo (fra l'altro positive), ma per una grave accusa lanciata dalla Bild: il ragazzo non avrebbe 21 anni come dichiarato ma 23, e il suo vero nome sarebbe Bakery Daffeh. Questa la tesi del quotidiano tedesco che fra le prove ha elencato anche la testimonianza di due suoi vecchi allenatori che lo avrebbero riconosciuto in foto.

Jatta, dunque, non sarebbe nemmeno un profugo e non sarebbe vera nemmeno la storia secondo la quale non avrebbe mai giocato a calcio prima di arrivare in Germania (teoricamente ancora minorenne) nel 2015. Tutto inventato per avere l'occasione di fare un provino prima con il Werder Brema (club della città che lo ha accolto) e poi con l'Amburgo. Eppure Bakery nei giorni scorsi si è sfogato sui social, ribadendo la propria innocenza:

Non sono un impostore. Spero che chi lo dice possa soffrire come ho sofferto io a leggere queste cose.

Ora però emergono nuovi indizi (forse perfino prove) raccolti dalla Bild. La polizia di Brema ha infatti confermato che sta indagando su alcuni documenti piuttosto scottanti. Appena arrivato in Germania, Jatta avrebbe dato, come riferimento, una mail molto particolare ai responsabili del centro accoglienza nel quale ha alloggiato: bakarydaffeh@... Insomma, la mail conterrebbe proprio il nome che, secondo la Bild, il ragazzo utilizzava prima del suo arrivo in Europa. Se fosse vero sarebbe difficile credere a una coincidenza.

A ritrovare questi documenti vecchi di 4 anni sarebbe stata proprio la Bild, che li avrebbe immediatamente consegnati alla polizia di Brema. L'ufficio distrettuale di Amburgo aveva chiuso il caso lo scorso 2 settembre non avendo raccolto prove a sufficienza per portare Jatta a processo. Ora però il caso è passato alla polizia di Brema, città nella quale Bakery ha vissuto per i suoi primi mesi tedeschi.

In queste settimane l'Amburgo si è invece sempre detto sereno: il club ha presentato alla polizia cittadina un documento di nascita firmata dall'ambasciata del Gambia. Il documento è quindi stato ritenuto ufficiale e non falsificato. I nuovi indizi emersi però gettano nuovamente ombre sul passato del giocatore. Per questo il caso non è chiuso. Non ancora. E per questo la polizia continua a indagare.