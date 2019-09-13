Amburgo, Jatta si sfoga: "Non sono un impostore. Che soffra chi lo dice"
Fuggito dal Gambia ancora minorenne, è stato accusato dalla Sport Bild di aver falsificato i propri documenti. Lui però risponde per le rime.
Una storia di sofferenza che qualcuno ha messo in dubbio. Bakery Jatta è un profugo che nel 2015, a 16 anni, è fuggito dal Gambia. Il 6 giugno 2016 ha compiuto 18 anni, traguardo festeggiato sottoscrivendo un contratto con l’Amburgo. Lui, che mai nella sua vita aveva giocato a calcio prima di sbarcare in Germania, si è ritrovato improvvisamente in Bundesliga. Un vero miracolo per uno scappato dalla povertà.
Bakery è infatti fuggito da Gunjur lasciando in Africa genitori e fratelli che erano impossibilitati a seguirlo. Ha attraversato il Sahara, poi il Mar Mediterraneo, prima di arrivare sulle coste italiane dopo che la sua imbarcazione stava per affondare. Da lì ha proseguito il suo viaggio fino al nord della Germania, precisamente a Brema.
Una vera squadra con cui giocare a calcio, benché appassionato, Jatta non l'aveva mai avuta. E nemmeno un allenatore. A Brema ha bussato alla porta del Werder. Lì ha impressionato tutti. In Germania ha dormito nel centro messo su da Lothar Kannenberg, ex pugile tedesco che aiuta profughi e adolescenti in difficoltà. Si è messo in mostra in ogni allenamento, facendosi notare dai dirigenti dell’Amburgo che lo hanno prima provinato, poi accolto a braccia aperte.
Amburgo, Jatta risponde alla accuse: "Non sono un impostore"
Col tempo Jatta si è guadagnato non solo un contratto da professionista, ma anche un posto fisso in prima squadra. Oggi, a 21 anni, ha giocato (sempre da titolare) tutte e 6 le prime partite stagionali del suo Amburgo. Eppure nelle ultime ore è stato travolto da uno scandalo. Stando a quanto riportato dalla Bild, infatti, il passato di Bakery Jatta è avvolto dalle nubi.
Moin Moin , Auch wenn ich jeden Tag Deutsch lerne, werde ich das, was ich jetzt sage, auf Englisch tun… My name is Bakery Jatta! Four years ago I fled from Gambia to Germany. Without my Family! Today I can say I have the biggest and most caring family I could have ever dreamed of. You, the HSV, became my family! In this way I'd like to express my gratitude towards the whole presidium, my teammates, the staff, my bodyguards Miro and Jürgen and the Fantastic Fans and my Lawyer each and everyone at this club who showed me unconditional love. I'd also like to thank all the athletes, trainers,colleagues and friends, as well as the whole adidas family for the encouragement they've been showing me every day from the very beginning. That, I will never forget! There are two people I'd like to point out especially: Jonas Boldt and Dieter Hecking...They showed me nothing but support and belief in me. They were there for me - through the most difficult times of my career! Many people have asked me, if I'm going to say anything or act against all the reports, the people and the witch-hunt. My simple answer why I wouldn’t counter their attacks: I am not like these people! We are not like these people! I am blessed that I’ve been given the opportunity to be here. I'm living a better life than I did before. With all your kind reactions, your comments and your unconditional support you gave the best answer to the smear campaign. If there was one thing that I could wish for upon all these people, who wanted to harm me, it would be for them to feel the pain that they have caused me. Just for once they should experience the suffering that I had to go through. The things I experienced in Karlsruhe for example: II can tell you that this was by far the worst feeling I've ever had. I know that I'm not as good as a football player as Aaron or Sonny. And I know that there are much more talented players in the game than me. But I will promise you: As long as my legs keep on carrying me through life. As long it‘s working for both sides, I will be here for you. For as long as I live, I will never forget how the HSV and all of you guys had my back the entire time, thr
Il giocatore dell'Amburgo è stato accusato dal giornale tedesco di essere arrivato in Germania nel 2015 presentando documenti falsi. Jatta non sarebbe realmente nato nel 1998 come da lui affermato, ma nel 1996 e in realtà si chiamerebbe Bakary Daffeh. In Germania per ora vengono considerati validi i documenti che ha presentato (compreso l'attestato di nascita), ma le polemiche hanno profondamente ferito l'africano che si è sfogato con un lungo post su Instagram:
Il mio nome è Bakery Jatta! Quattro anni fa sono scappato dal Gambia, senza la mia famiglia. Ora posso dire di essere nella famiglia più grande e premurosa che avrei mai potuto sognare: l'Amburgo. Voglio ringraziare ogni membro di questo club: mi hanno tutti dimostrato amore incondizionato. Sono stato benedetto, essere qui è un'occasione incredibile. Eppure se c'è una cosa che posso augurare alle persone che volevano danneggiarmi, è che provino il dolore che mi hanno inflitto. Devono provare il dolore per il quale sono dovuto passare io. Le reazioni e i commenti dei tifosi invece mi hanno colpito: hanno dato la risposta migliore a questa campagna denigratoria.
Perché quella di Bakery Jatta è una storia di grande sofferenza. E il fatto che qualcuno la possa mettere in dubbio lo ferisce. Ennesima cicatrice nell'anima di un essere umano che per vivere è dovuto scappare dalla propria casa.
