View this post on Instagram

Come on, you nerds didn’t REALLY think I was gonna let anyone beat me in front of the Trump family?! Don’t matter if you’re a legend like Robbie Lawler or a bitch like Marty Fakenewsman, you better stay off the tracks when the trains coming thru junior!!! #AmericasChamp #PeoplesChamp #GreatAmericanWinningMachine #MAGA #KAG #Trump2020 #ufcnewark #ufc #mma #TheRealWorldChampion