View this post on Instagram

We had our ups and downs, but thank you for helping me to live my dream 🙏🏾❤️⚽️ @England @TeamGB @FulhamFC @WatfordFCofficial @Wealdstone_FC @TranmereRovers @OfficialBWFC @CAFCofficial @BurnleyOfficial @ColU_Official @CoventryCityFCofficial @OfficialBurtonAlbion @OfficiallyNTFC