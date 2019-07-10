Nella notte tra domenica 14 e lunedì 15 luglio il PPV dalla regole estreme in diretta scritta su FOXSports.it.

di Marco Ercole - 10/07/2019 18:12 | aggiornato 10/07/2019 23:17

La notte tra domenica 14 e lunedì 15 luglio (diretta scritta a partire da mezzanotte su FOXSports.it), sarà una notte "estrema". Extreme Rules 2019 è pronto per andare in scena, undicesima edizione del PPV della WWE nato sulle ceneri di One Night Stand, lo show a pagamento che identificava i match hardcore della ECW.

Teatro dell'evento sarà il Wells Fargo Center di Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania, e sarà un PPV decisamente molto particolare, perché sarà particolarmente contraddistinto dagli effetti della Wild Card Rules, come mai accaduto finora.

E così ci sarà un atleta di Raw, Samoa Joe, che combatterà per vincere il titolo WWE detenuto a SmackDown da Kofi Kingston. La stessa cosa proveranno a fare Alexa Bliss e Nikki Cross (show rosso) con Bayley (roster blu), nell'Handicap Match con in palio la cintura di campionessa femminile di SmackDown. Altro incontro interbrand di Extreme Rules sarà poi quello tra Aleister Black (SmackDown) e Cesaro (Raw), così come quello che vedrà la strana coppia composta da The Undertaker e Roman Reigns, di fronte a Shane McMahon e Drew McIntyre.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019, presentazione

WWE Extreme Rules 2019, card e pronostici

Non seguiranno queste eccezioni invece gli incontri per l'Intercontinental Championship tra Ricochet e AJ Styles, né quelli per i titoli di coppia di entrambi i roster principali e ovviamente lo stesso discorso vale per la cintura di campione dei pesi leggeri.

Le sfide a stipulazione speciale di Extreme Rules non sono però finite: Braun Strowman e Bobby Lashley si affronteranno in un durissimo Last Man Standing Match, mentre nel main event ci sarà un Winner Takes All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules match tra Seth Rollins e Becky Lynch, di fronte a Baron Corbin e Lacey Evans. Chi vincerà, si porterà a casa sia la Raw Women's Championship che l'Universal Championship.

The Revival (c) vs The Usos

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Aleister Black vs Cesaro

Single Match

Ricochet (c) vs AJ Styles

Intercontinental Championship Match

Daniel Bryan e Rowan (c) vs Heavy Machinery vs The New Day

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Drew Gulak (c) Tony Nese

Cruiserweight Championship Match

Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman

Last Man Standing Match

Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss e Nikki Cross

SmackDown Women's Championship Handicap Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs Samoa Joe

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre e Shane McMahon vs Roman Reigns e The Undertaker

Tag Team Match

Seth Rollins (c) e Becky Lynch (c) vs Baron Corbin e Lacey Evans

Last Chance Winners Take All Extreme Rules match Mixed Tag Team match per il WWE Raw Women's Championship e il WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar userà la valigetta del Money in the Bank?