WWE Extreme Rules 2019, tutta la card definitiva e pronostici

Nella notte tra domenica 14 e lunedì 15 luglio il PPV dalla regole estreme in diretta scritta su FOXSports.it.

La notte tra domenica 14 e lunedì 15 luglio (diretta scritta a partire da mezzanotte su FOXSports.it), sarà una notte "estrema". Extreme Rules 2019 è pronto per andare in scena, undicesima edizione del PPV della WWE nato sulle ceneri di One Night Stand, lo show a pagamento che identificava i match hardcore della ECW.

Teatro dell'evento sarà il Wells Fargo Center di Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania, e sarà un PPV decisamente molto particolare, perché sarà particolarmente contraddistinto dagli effetti della Wild Card Rules, come mai accaduto finora.

E così ci sarà un atleta di Raw, Samoa Joe, che combatterà per vincere il titolo WWE detenuto a SmackDown da Kofi Kingston. La stessa cosa proveranno a fare Alexa Bliss e Nikki Cross (show rosso) con Bayley (roster blu), nell'Handicap Match con in palio la cintura di campionessa femminile di SmackDown. Altro incontro interbrand di Extreme Rules sarà poi quello tra Aleister Black (SmackDown) e Cesaro (Raw), così come quello che vedrà la strana coppia composta da The Undertaker e Roman Reigns, di fronte a Shane McMahon e Drew McIntyre.

WWE, la presentazione di Extreme Rules 2019
WWE Extreme Rules 2019, presentazione

WWE Extreme Rules 2019, card e pronostici

Non seguiranno queste eccezioni invece gli incontri per l'Intercontinental Championship tra Ricochet e AJ Styles, né quelli per i titoli di coppia di entrambi i roster principali e ovviamente lo stesso discorso vale per la cintura di campione dei pesi leggeri.

Le sfide a stipulazione speciale di Extreme Rules non sono però finite: Braun Strowman e Bobby Lashley si affronteranno in un durissimo Last Man Standing Match, mentre nel main event ci sarà un Winner Takes All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules match tra Seth Rollins e Becky Lynch, di fronte a Baron Corbin e Lacey Evans. Chi vincerà, si porterà a casa sia la Raw Women's Championship che l'Universal Championship.

The Revival (c) vs The Usos

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Vota anche tu!

Chi vincerà il Raw Tag Team Championship Match?

Leggi di più tra 5

Annulla redirect

The Revival

The Usos

Aleister Black vs Cesaro

Single Match

Vota anche tu!

Chi vincerà?

Leggi di più tra 5

Annulla redirect

Aleister Black

Cesaro

Ricochet (c) vs AJ Styles

Intercontinental Championship Match

Vota anche tu!

Chi vincerà la United States Championship Match?

Leggi di più tra 5

Annulla redirect

Ricochet

AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan e Rowan (c) vs Heavy Machinery vs The New Day

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Vota anche tu!

Chi vincerà il SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match?

Leggi di più tra 5

Annulla redirect

The New Day

Rowan e Daniel Bryan

Otis e Tucker

Drew Gulak (c) Tony Nese

Cruiserweight Championship Match

Vota anche tu!

Chi sarà il campione dei Cruiserweight?

Leggi di più tra 5

Annulla redirect

Drew Gulak

Tony Nese

Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman

Last Man Standing Match

Vota anche tu!

Chi sarà l'ultimo a restare in piedi?

Leggi di più tra 5

Annulla redirect

Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman

Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss e Nikki Cross

SmackDown Women's Championship Handicap Match

Vota anche tu!

Chi sarà la campionessa di SmackDown?

Leggi di più tra 5

Annulla redirect

Bayley

Alexa Bliss

Nikki Cross

Kofi Kingston (c) vs Samoa Joe 

WWE Championship Match

Vota anche tu!

Chi sarà il campione WWE?

Leggi di più tra 5

Annulla redirect

Kofi Kingston

Samoa Joe

Drew McIntyre e Shane McMahon vs Roman Reigns e The Undertaker

Tag Team Match

Vota anche tu!

Chi vincerà il Tag Team Match?

Leggi di più tra 5

Annulla redirect

The Undertaker e Roman Reigns

Shane McMahon e Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins (c) e Becky Lynch (c) vs Baron Corbin e Lacey Evans

Last Chance Winners Take All Extreme Rules match Mixed Tag Team match per il WWE Raw Women's Championship e il WWE Universal Championship

Vota anche tu!

Chi avrà le due cinture principali di Raw dopo questo incontro?

Leggi di più tra 5

Annulla redirect

Becky Lynch e Seth Rollins

Baron Corbin e Lacey Evans

Brock Lesnar userà la valigetta del Money in the Bank?

Vota anche tu!

Brock Lesnar userà la valigetta?

Leggi di più tra 5

Annulla redirect

No

