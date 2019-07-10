WWE Extreme Rules 2019, tutta la card definitiva e pronostici
Nella notte tra domenica 14 e lunedì 15 luglio il PPV dalla regole estreme in diretta scritta su FOXSports.it.
0 condivisioni 0 commenti
di Marco Ercole - | aggiornato
Share
La notte tra domenica 14 e lunedì 15 luglio (diretta scritta a partire da mezzanotte su FOXSports.it), sarà una notte "estrema". Extreme Rules 2019 è pronto per andare in scena, undicesima edizione del PPV della WWE nato sulle ceneri di One Night Stand, lo show a pagamento che identificava i match hardcore della ECW.
Teatro dell'evento sarà il Wells Fargo Center di Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania, e sarà un PPV decisamente molto particolare, perché sarà particolarmente contraddistinto dagli effetti della Wild Card Rules, come mai accaduto finora.
E così ci sarà un atleta di Raw, Samoa Joe, che combatterà per vincere il titolo WWE detenuto a SmackDown da Kofi Kingston. La stessa cosa proveranno a fare Alexa Bliss e Nikki Cross (show rosso) con Bayley (roster blu), nell'Handicap Match con in palio la cintura di campionessa femminile di SmackDown. Altro incontro interbrand di Extreme Rules sarà poi quello tra Aleister Black (SmackDown) e Cesaro (Raw), così come quello che vedrà la strana coppia composta da The Undertaker e Roman Reigns, di fronte a Shane McMahon e Drew McIntyre.
WWE Extreme Rules 2019, card e pronostici
Non seguiranno queste eccezioni invece gli incontri per l'Intercontinental Championship tra Ricochet e AJ Styles, né quelli per i titoli di coppia di entrambi i roster principali e ovviamente lo stesso discorso vale per la cintura di campione dei pesi leggeri.
Le sfide a stipulazione speciale di Extreme Rules non sono però finite: Braun Strowman e Bobby Lashley si affronteranno in un durissimo Last Man Standing Match, mentre nel main event ci sarà un Winner Takes All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules match tra Seth Rollins e Becky Lynch, di fronte a Baron Corbin e Lacey Evans. Chi vincerà, si porterà a casa sia la Raw Women's Championship che l'Universal Championship.
- The Revival (c) vs The Usos
- Aleister Black vs Cesaro
- Ricochet (c) vs AJ Styles
- Daniel Bryan e Rowan (c) vs Heavy Machinery vs The New Day
- Drew Gulak (c) Tony Nese
- Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman
- Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss e Nikki Cross
- Kofi Kingston (c) vs Samoa Joe
- Drew McIntyre e Shane McMahon vs Roman Reigns e The Undertaker
- Seth Rollins (c) e Becky Lynch (c) vs Baron Corbin e Lacey Evans
- Brock Lesnar userà la valigetta del Money in the Bank?
The Revival (c) vs The Usos
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Vota anche tu!
Chi vincerà il Raw Tag Team Championship Match?
Aleister Black vs Cesaro
Single Match
Vota anche tu!
Chi vincerà?
Ricochet (c) vs AJ Styles
Intercontinental Championship Match
Vota anche tu!
Chi vincerà la United States Championship Match?
Daniel Bryan e Rowan (c) vs Heavy Machinery vs The New Day
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Vota anche tu!
Chi vincerà il SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match?
Drew Gulak (c) Tony Nese
Cruiserweight Championship Match
Vota anche tu!
Chi sarà il campione dei Cruiserweight?
Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman
Last Man Standing Match
Vota anche tu!
Chi sarà l'ultimo a restare in piedi?
Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss e Nikki Cross
SmackDown Women's Championship Handicap Match
Vota anche tu!
Chi sarà la campionessa di SmackDown?
Kofi Kingston (c) vs Samoa Joe
WWE Championship Match
Vota anche tu!
Chi sarà il campione WWE?
Drew McIntyre e Shane McMahon vs Roman Reigns e The Undertaker
Tag Team Match
Vota anche tu!
Chi vincerà il Tag Team Match?
Seth Rollins (c) e Becky Lynch (c) vs Baron Corbin e Lacey Evans
Last Chance Winners Take All Extreme Rules match Mixed Tag Team match per il WWE Raw Women's Championship e il WWE Universal Championship
Vota anche tu!
Chi avrà le due cinture principali di Raw dopo questo incontro?
Brock Lesnar userà la valigetta del Money in the Bank?
Vota anche tu!
Commenta