In Inghilterra non si perde tempo: ecco il calendario della prossima stagione

13/06/2019 10:16 | aggiornato 13/06/2019 11:30

La 121esima edizione del campionato inglese, 27esima con la denominazione di Premier League, ha preso forma definitivamente nella mattinata di giovedì 13 giugno, quando nella sede della federazione locale è stato sorteggiato il calendario per la stagione 2019/20. Si comincia subito con il botto, visto che già dal primo weekend gli appassionati di calcio britannico potranno gustarsi almeno quattro match di grandissimo livello.

Per esempio, i campioni in carica del Manchester City se la vedranno con il rinnovato West Ham di Pellegrini e dei gioielli sudamericani Felipe Anderson e Manuel Lanzini, mentre il Liverpool – fresco di trionfo in Champions League – aprirà ufficialmente le danze la sera del 9 agosto, quando in anticipo terrà a battesimo il ritorno nella massima divisione del Norwich. Domenica 11 sarà invece il turno dell'Arsenal, impegnata nell'anticipo di Newcastle che farà poi da antipasto alla portata principale, rappresentata dallo scontro tra Manchester United e Chelsea.

Completare la prima giornata di Premier League toccherà invece al Tottenham, impegnato in casa contro il neopromosso Aston Villa, e alle restanti partite in programma nel pomeriggio di sabato 10 agosto, tra le quali spiccano Bournemouth – Sheffield United, Burnley – Southampton, Crystal Palace – Everton, Leicester – Wolverhampton e Watford – Brighton. C'è grande curiosità per l'introduzione del VAR, già presente in molti campionati europei e adesso atteso alla grande prova nella casa dei maestri del calcio per antonomasia.

Premier League 2019/2020: tutti a caccia del Manchester City

Premier League, il calendario della stagione 2019/20: full immersion di big match

Premier League significa soprattutto calcio di livello assoluto. Fino a dicembre i fan del football inglese saranno letteralmente inondati dalle sfide tra i campioni che solo il microcosmo britannico può permettersi di ospitare. Non bisognerà infatti aspettare molto per vedere i primi big match, visto che già nei primi 10 turni sono in programma – in ordine cronologico – alcune partite di grandissimo spessore come Manchester City – Tottenham, Liverpool – Arsenal, il North London Derby, Chelsea – Liverpool, Manchester United – Arsenal e il sentitissimo derby di Inghilterra tra Red Devils e Reds, in programma nella settimana che porterà dritti alla rivincita dell'ultima finale di Champions League tra la squadra di Klopp e quella di Pochettino.

Da lì in poi continuerà l'escalation di emozioni destinata a concludersi nel mese di dicembre, che si aprirà con il derby di Manchester del 7 dicembre per poi continuare fino alla fine del mese, in cui sono programmate anche Arsenal – Manchester City e Tottenham – Chelsea prima dell'ormai consueto Boxing Day del 26 dicembre, appuntamento fisso per quello che anche quest'anno si preannuncia come il campionato più intenso, appassionante ed emozionante del mondo. Ecco il calendario completo della Premier League 2019/2020:

Venerdì 9 agosto 2019

20:00 Liverpool v Norwich City

Sabato 10 agosto 2019

12:30 West Ham vs Man City

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

Burnley vs Southampton

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Leicester City vs Wolves

Watford vs Brighton

17:30 Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Domenica 11 agosto 2019

14:00 Newcastle United vs Arsenal

16:30 Man Utd vs Chelsea

Sabato 17 agosto 2019

Arsenal vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth

Brighton vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Everton vs Watford

Man City vs Tottenham

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Liverpool

Wolves vs Man Utd

Sabato 24 agosto 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs Man City

Aston Villa vs Everton

Brighton vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs Chelsea

Sheffield United vs Leicester City

Tottenham vs Newcastle United

Watford vs West Ham

Wolves vs Burnley

Sabato 31 agosto 2019

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Burnley vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Everton vs Wolves

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Man City vs Brighton

Newcastle United vs Watford

Southampton vs Man Utd

West Ham vs Norwich City

Sabato 14 settembre 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

Aston Villa vs West Ham

Brighton vs Burnley

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Man Utd vs Leicester City

Norwich City vs Man City

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

Watford vs Arsenal

Wolves vs Chelsea

Sabato 21 settembre 2019

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Burnley vs Norwich City

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Wolves

Everton vs Sheffield United

Leicester City vs Tottenham

Man City vs Watford

Newcastle United vs Brighton

Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth

West Ham vs Man Utd

Sabato 28 settembre 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham

Aston Villa vs Burnley

Chelsea vs Brighton

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Everton vs Man City

Leicester City vs Newcastle United

Man Utd vs Arsenal

Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Tottenham vs Southampton

Wolves vs Watford

Sabato 5 ottobre 2019

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth

Brighton vs Tottenham

Burnley vs Everton

Liverpool vs Leicester City

Man City vs Wolves

Newcastle United vs Man Utd

Norwich City vs Aston Villa

Southampton vs Chelsea

Watford vs Sheffield United

West Ham vs Crystal Palace

Sabato 19 ottobre 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs Norwich City

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Man City

Everton vs West Ham

Leicester City vs Burnley

Man Utd vs Liverpool

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs Watford

Wolves vs Southampton

Sabato 26 ottobre 2019

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Brighton vs Everton

Burnley vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Tottenham

Man City vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Wolves

Norwich City vs Man Utd

Southampton vs Leicester City

Watford vs AFC Bournemouth

West Ham vs Sheffield United

Sabato 2 novembre 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs Man Utd

Arsenal vs Wolves

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Brighton vs Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Everton vs Tottenham

Man City vs Southampton

Sheffield United vs Burnley

Watford vs Chelsea

West Ham vs Newcastle United

Sabato 9 novembre 2019

Burnley vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Leicester City vs Arsenal

Liverpool vs Man City

Man Utd vs Brighton

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

Norwich City vs Watford

Southampton vs Everton

Tottenham vs Sheffield United

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Sabato 24 novembre 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolves

Arsenal vs Southampton

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Brighton vs Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Everton vs Norwich City

Man City vs Chelsea

Sheffield United vs Man Utd

Watford vs Burnley

West Ham vs Tottenham

Sabato 30 novembre 2019

Burnley vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs West Ham

Leicester City vs Everton

Liverpool vs Brighton

Man Utd vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Man City

Norwich City vs Arsenal

Southampton vs Watford

Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth

Wolves vs Sheffield United

Martedì 3 dicembre 2019

19:45 Arsenal vs Brighton

19:45 Burnley vs Man City

19:45 Leicester City vs Watford

19:45 Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

19:45 Wolves vs West Ham

20:00 Man Utd vs Tottenham

Mercoledì 4 dicembre 2019

19:45 Chelsea vs Aston Villa

19:45 Southampton vs Norwich City

20:00 Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth

20:00 Liverpool vs Everton

Sabato 7 dicembre 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Brighton vs Wolves

Everton vs Chelsea

Man City vs Man Utd

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Norwich City vs Sheffield United

Tottenham vs Burnley

Watford vs Crystal Palace

West Ham vs Arsenal

Sabato 14 dicembre 2019

Arsenal vs Man City

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Brighton

Leicester City vs Norwich City

Liverpool vs Watford

Man Utd vs Everton

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa

Southampton vs West Ham

Wolves vs Tottenham

Sabato 21 dicembre 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs Southampton

Brighton vs Sheffield United

Everton vs Arsenal

Man City vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs Wolves

Tottenham vs Chelsea

Watford vs Man Utd

West Ham vs Liverpool

Giovedì 26 dicembre 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Chelsea vs Southampton

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Everton vs Burnley

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Man Utd vs Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Watford

Tottenham vs Brighton

Wolves vs Man City

Sabato 28 dicembre 2019

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Brighton vs AFC Bournemouth

Burnley vs Man Utd

Liverpool vs Wolves

Man City vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Everton

Norwich City vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Watford vs Aston Villa

West Ham vs Leicester City

Mercoledì 1 gennaio 2020

Arsenal vs Man Utd

Brighton vs Chelsea

Burnley vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Sheffield United

Man City vs Everton

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

Norwich City vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Tottenham

Watford vs Wolves

West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth

Sabato 11 gennaio 2020

AFC Bournemouth vs Watford

Aston Villa vs Man City

Chelsea vs Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Everton vs Brighton

Leicester City vs Southampton

Man Utd vs Norwich City

Sheffield United vs West Ham

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Wolves vs Newcastle United

Sabato 18 gennaio 2020

Arsenal vs Sheffield United

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Burnley vs Leicester City

Liverpool vs Man Utd

Man City vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth

Southampton vs Wolves

Watford vs Tottenham

West Ham vs Everton

Martedì 21 gennaio 2020

19:45 AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton

19:45 Aston Villa vs Watford

19:45 Everton vs Newcastle United

19:45 Leicester City vs West Ham

19:45 Sheffield United vs Man City

19:45 Wolves vs Liverpool

20:00 Man Utd vs Burnley

Mercoledì 22 gennaio 2020

19:45 Chelsea vs Arsenal

19:45Tottenham vs Norwich City

20:00 Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Sabato 1 febbraio 2020

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Burnley vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

Leicester City vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Southampton

Man Utd vs Wolves

Newcastle United vs Norwich City

Tottenham vs Man City

Watford vs Everton

West Ham vs Brighton

Sabato 8/15 febbraio 2020

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Brighton vs Watford

Chelsea vs Man Utd

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Man City vs West Ham

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth

Southampton vs Burnley

Wolves vs Leicester City

Sabato 22 febbraio 2020

Arsenal vs Everton

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Leicester City vs Man City

Liverpool vs West Ham

Man Utd vs Watford

Sheffield United vs Brighton

Southampton Aston Villa

Wolves vs Norwich City

Sabato 29 febbraio 2020

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Man Utd

Man City vs Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Burnley

Norwich City vs Leicester City

Tottenham vs Wolves

Watford vs Liverpool

West Ham vs Southampton

Sabato 7 marzo 2020

Arsenal vs West Ham

Burnley vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Everton

Crystal Palace vs Watford

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

Man Utd vs Man City

Sheffield United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Wolves vs Brighton

Sabato 14 marzo 2020

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Brighton vs Arsenal

Everton vs Liverpool

Man City vs Burnley

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

Norwich City vs Southampton

Tottenham vs Man Utd

Watford vs Leicester City

West Ham vs Wolves

Sabato 21 marzo 2020

Burnley vs Watford

Chelsea vs Man City

Leicester City vs Brighton

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Man Utd vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Everton

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs West Ham

Wolves vs AFC Bournemouth

Sabato 4 aprile 2020

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Brighton vs Man Utd

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Everton vs Leicester City

Man City vs Liverpool

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Watford vs Southampton

West Ham vs Chelsea

Sabato 11 aprile 2020

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Watford

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Man Utd vs AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs West Ham

Norwich City vs Brighton

Southampton vs Manchester City

Tottenham vs Everton

Wolves vs Arsenal

Sabato 18 aprile 2020

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Man Utd

Brighton vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Everton vs Southampton

Man City vs Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Wolves

Watford vs Norwich City

West Ham vs Burnley

Sabato 25 aprile 2020

AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Brighton vs Man City

Liverpool vs Burnley

Man Utd vs Southampton

Norwich City vs West Ham

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Watford vs Newcastle United

Wolves vs Everton

Sabato 2 maggio 2020

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Wolves

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Man City vs AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Brighton

West Ham vs Watford

Sabato 9 maggio 2020

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Brighton vs Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Man Utd vs West Ham

Norwich City vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Everton

Tottenham vs Leicester City

Watford vs Man City

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Sabato 17 maggio 2020