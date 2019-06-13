Calendario Premier League 2019/2020
In Inghilterra non si perde tempo: ecco il calendario della prossima stagione
aggiornato
La 121esima edizione del campionato inglese, 27esima con la denominazione di Premier League, ha preso forma definitivamente nella mattinata di giovedì 13 giugno, quando nella sede della federazione locale è stato sorteggiato il calendario per la stagione 2019/20. Si comincia subito con il botto, visto che già dal primo weekend gli appassionati di calcio britannico potranno gustarsi almeno quattro match di grandissimo livello.
Per esempio, i campioni in carica del Manchester City se la vedranno con il rinnovato West Ham di Pellegrini e dei gioielli sudamericani Felipe Anderson e Manuel Lanzini, mentre il Liverpool – fresco di trionfo in Champions League – aprirà ufficialmente le danze la sera del 9 agosto, quando in anticipo terrà a battesimo il ritorno nella massima divisione del Norwich. Domenica 11 sarà invece il turno dell'Arsenal, impegnata nell'anticipo di Newcastle che farà poi da antipasto alla portata principale, rappresentata dallo scontro tra Manchester United e Chelsea.
Completare la prima giornata di Premier League toccherà invece al Tottenham, impegnato in casa contro il neopromosso Aston Villa, e alle restanti partite in programma nel pomeriggio di sabato 10 agosto, tra le quali spiccano Bournemouth – Sheffield United, Burnley – Southampton, Crystal Palace – Everton, Leicester – Wolverhampton e Watford – Brighton. C'è grande curiosità per l'introduzione del VAR, già presente in molti campionati europei e adesso atteso alla grande prova nella casa dei maestri del calcio per antonomasia.
Premier League, il calendario della stagione 2019/20: full immersion di big match
Premier League significa soprattutto calcio di livello assoluto. Fino a dicembre i fan del football inglese saranno letteralmente inondati dalle sfide tra i campioni che solo il microcosmo britannico può permettersi di ospitare. Non bisognerà infatti aspettare molto per vedere i primi big match, visto che già nei primi 10 turni sono in programma – in ordine cronologico – alcune partite di grandissimo spessore come Manchester City – Tottenham, Liverpool – Arsenal, il North London Derby, Chelsea – Liverpool, Manchester United – Arsenal e il sentitissimo derby di Inghilterra tra Red Devils e Reds, in programma nella settimana che porterà dritti alla rivincita dell'ultima finale di Champions League tra la squadra di Klopp e quella di Pochettino.
Da lì in poi continuerà l'escalation di emozioni destinata a concludersi nel mese di dicembre, che si aprirà con il derby di Manchester del 7 dicembre per poi continuare fino alla fine del mese, in cui sono programmate anche Arsenal – Manchester City e Tottenham – Chelsea prima dell'ormai consueto Boxing Day del 26 dicembre, appuntamento fisso per quello che anche quest'anno si preannuncia come il campionato più intenso, appassionante ed emozionante del mondo. Ecco il calendario completo della Premier League 2019/2020:
Venerdì 9 agosto 2019
- 20:00 Liverpool v Norwich City
Sabato 10 agosto 2019
- 12:30 West Ham vs Man City
- Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
- Burnley vs Southampton
- Crystal Palace vs Everton
- Leicester City vs Wolves
- Watford vs Brighton
- 17:30 Tottenham vs Aston Villa
Domenica 11 agosto 2019
- 14:00 Newcastle United vs Arsenal
- 16:30 Man Utd vs Chelsea
Sabato 17 agosto 2019
- Arsenal vs Burnley
- Aston Villa vs Bournemouth
- Brighton vs West Ham
- Chelsea vs Leicester City
- Everton vs Watford
- Man City vs Tottenham
- Norwich City vs Newcastle United
- Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace
- Southampton vs Liverpool
- Wolves vs Man Utd
Sabato 24 agosto 2019
- AFC Bournemouth vs Man City
- Aston Villa vs Everton
- Brighton vs Southampton
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Man Utd vs Crystal Palace
- Norwich City vs Chelsea
- Sheffield United vs Leicester City
- Tottenham vs Newcastle United
- Watford vs West Ham
- Wolves vs Burnley
Sabato 31 agosto 2019
- Arsenal vs Tottenham
- Burnley vs Liverpool
- Chelsea vs Sheffield United
- Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
- Everton vs Wolves
- Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
- Man City vs Brighton
- Newcastle United vs Watford
- Southampton vs Man Utd
- West Ham vs Norwich City
Sabato 14 settembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
- Aston Villa vs West Ham
- Brighton vs Burnley
- Liverpool vs Newcastle United
- Man Utd vs Leicester City
- Norwich City vs Man City
- Sheffield United vs Southampton
- Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
- Watford vs Arsenal
- Wolves vs Chelsea
Sabato 21 settembre 2019
- Arsenal vs Aston Villa
- Burnley vs Norwich City
- Chelsea vs Liverpool
- Crystal Palace vs Wolves
- Everton vs Sheffield United
- Leicester City vs Tottenham
- Man City vs Watford
- Newcastle United vs Brighton
- Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
- West Ham vs Man Utd
Sabato 28 settembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham
- Aston Villa vs Burnley
- Chelsea vs Brighton
- Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
- Everton vs Man City
- Leicester City vs Newcastle United
- Man Utd vs Arsenal
- Sheffield United vs Liverpool
- Tottenham vs Southampton
- Wolves vs Watford
Sabato 5 ottobre 2019
- Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth
- Brighton vs Tottenham
- Burnley vs Everton
- Liverpool vs Leicester City
- Man City vs Wolves
- Newcastle United vs Man Utd
- Norwich City vs Aston Villa
- Southampton vs Chelsea
- Watford vs Sheffield United
- West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Sabato 19 ottobre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth vs Norwich City
- Aston Villa vs Brighton
- Chelsea vs Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace vs Man City
- Everton vs West Ham
- Leicester City vs Burnley
- Man Utd vs Liverpool
- Sheffield United vs Arsenal
- Tottenham vs Watford
- Wolves vs Southampton
Sabato 26 ottobre 2019
- Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
- Brighton vs Everton
- Burnley vs Chelsea
- Liverpool vs Tottenham
- Man City vs Aston Villa
- Newcastle United vs Wolves
- Norwich City vs Man Utd
- Southampton vs Leicester City
- Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
- West Ham vs Sheffield United
Sabato 2 novembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth vs Man Utd
- Arsenal vs Wolves
- Aston Villa vs Liverpool
- Brighton vs Norwich City
- Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
- Everton vs Tottenham
- Man City vs Southampton
- Sheffield United vs Burnley
- Watford vs Chelsea
- West Ham vs Newcastle United
Sabato 9 novembre 2019
- Burnley vs West Ham
- Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
- Leicester City vs Arsenal
- Liverpool vs Man City
- Man Utd vs Brighton
- Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
- Norwich City vs Watford
- Southampton vs Everton
- Tottenham vs Sheffield United
- Wolves vs Aston Villa
Sabato 24 novembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth vs Wolves
- Arsenal vs Southampton
- Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
- Brighton vs Leicester City
- Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
- Everton vs Norwich City
- Man City vs Chelsea
- Sheffield United vs Man Utd
- Watford vs Burnley
- West Ham vs Tottenham
Sabato 30 novembre 2019
- Burnley vs Crystal Palace
- Chelsea vs West Ham
- Leicester City vs Everton
- Liverpool vs Brighton
- Man Utd vs Aston Villa
- Newcastle United vs Man City
- Norwich City vs Arsenal
- Southampton vs Watford
- Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
- Wolves vs Sheffield United
Martedì 3 dicembre 2019
- 19:45 Arsenal vs Brighton
- 19:45 Burnley vs Man City
- 19:45 Leicester City vs Watford
- 19:45 Sheffield United vs Newcastle United
- 19:45 Wolves vs West Ham
- 20:00 Man Utd vs Tottenham
Mercoledì 4 dicembre 2019
- 19:45 Chelsea vs Aston Villa
- 19:45 Southampton vs Norwich City
- 20:00 Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth
- 20:00 Liverpool vs Everton
Sabato 7 dicembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
- Aston Villa vs Leicester City
- Brighton vs Wolves
- Everton vs Chelsea
- Man City vs Man Utd
- Newcastle United vs Southampton
- Norwich City vs Sheffield United
- Tottenham vs Burnley
- Watford vs Crystal Palace
- West Ham vs Arsenal
Sabato 14 dicembre 2019
- Arsenal vs Man City
- Burnley vs Newcastle United
- Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace vs Brighton
- Leicester City vs Norwich City
- Liverpool vs Watford
- Man Utd vs Everton
- Sheffield United vs Aston Villa
- Southampton vs West Ham
- Wolves vs Tottenham
Sabato 21 dicembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
- Aston Villa vs Southampton
- Brighton vs Sheffield United
- Everton vs Arsenal
- Man City vs Leicester City
- Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace
- Norwich City vs Wolves
- Tottenham vs Chelsea
- Watford vs Man Utd
- West Ham vs Liverpool
Giovedì 26 dicembre 2019
- AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
- Aston Villa vs Norwich City
- Chelsea vs Southampton
- Crystal Palace vs West Ham
- Everton vs Burnley
- Leicester City vs Liverpool
- Man Utd vs Newcastle United
- Sheffield United vs Watford
- Tottenham vs Brighton
- Wolves vs Man City
Sabato 28 dicembre 2019
- Arsenal vs Chelsea
- Brighton vs AFC Bournemouth
- Burnley vs Man Utd
- Liverpool vs Wolves
- Man City vs Sheffield United
- Newcastle United vs Everton
- Norwich City vs Tottenham
- Southampton vs Crystal Palace
- Watford vs Aston Villa
- West Ham vs Leicester City
Mercoledì 1 gennaio 2020
- Arsenal vs Man Utd
- Brighton vs Chelsea
- Burnley vs Aston Villa
- Liverpool vs Sheffield United
- Man City vs Everton
- Newcastle United vs Leicester City
- Norwich City vs Crystal Palace
- Southampton vs Tottenham
- Watford vs Wolves
- West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Sabato 11 gennaio 2020
- AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
- Aston Villa vs Man City
- Chelsea vs Burnley
- Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
- Everton vs Brighton
- Leicester City vs Southampton
- Man Utd vs Norwich City
- Sheffield United vs West Ham
- Tottenham vs Liverpool
- Wolves vs Newcastle United
Sabato 18 gennaio 2020
- Arsenal vs Sheffield United
- Brighton vs Aston Villa
- Burnley vs Leicester City
- Liverpool vs Man Utd
- Man City vs Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United vs Chelsea
- Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth
- Southampton vs Wolves
- Watford vs Tottenham
- West Ham vs Everton
Martedì 21 gennaio 2020
- 19:45 AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton
- 19:45 Aston Villa vs Watford
- 19:45 Everton vs Newcastle United
- 19:45 Leicester City vs West Ham
- 19:45 Sheffield United vs Man City
- 19:45 Wolves vs Liverpool
- 20:00 Man Utd vs Burnley
Mercoledì 22 gennaio 2020
- 19:45 Chelsea vs Arsenal
- 19:45Tottenham vs Norwich City
- 20:00 Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Sabato 1 febbraio 2020
- AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
- Burnley vs Arsenal
- Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United
- Leicester City vs Chelsea
- Liverpool vs Southampton
- Man Utd vs Wolves
- Newcastle United vs Norwich City
- Tottenham vs Man City
- Watford vs Everton
- West Ham vs Brighton
Sabato 8/15 febbraio 2020
- Arsenal vs Newcastle United
- Aston Villa vs Tottenham
- Brighton vs Watford
- Chelsea vs Man Utd
- Everton vs Crystal Palace
- Man City vs West Ham
- Norwich City vs Liverpool
- Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
- Southampton vs Burnley
- Wolves vs Leicester City
Sabato 22 febbraio 2020
- Arsenal vs Everton
- Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
- Chelsea vs Tottenham
- Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United
- Leicester City vs Man City
- Liverpool vs West Ham
- Man Utd vs Watford
- Sheffield United vs Brighton
- Southampton Aston Villa
- Wolves vs Norwich City
Sabato 29 febbraio 2020
- AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
- Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
- Brighton vs Crystal Palace
- Everton vs Man Utd
- Man City vs Arsenal
- Newcastle United vs Burnley
- Norwich City vs Leicester City
- Tottenham vs Wolves
- Watford vs Liverpool
- West Ham vs Southampton
Sabato 7 marzo 2020
- Arsenal vs West Ham
- Burnley vs Tottenham
- Chelsea vs Everton
- Crystal Palace vs Watford
- Leicester City vs Aston Villa
- Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth
- Man Utd vs Man City
- Sheffield United vs Norwich City
- Southampton vs Newcastle United
- Wolves vs Brighton
Sabato 14 marzo 2020
- AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea
- Brighton vs Arsenal
- Everton vs Liverpool
- Man City vs Burnley
- Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
- Norwich City vs Southampton
- Tottenham vs Man Utd
- Watford vs Leicester City
- West Ham vs Wolves
Sabato 21 marzo 2020
- Burnley vs Watford
- Chelsea vs Man City
- Leicester City vs Brighton
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
- Man Utd vs Sheffield United
- Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
- Norwich City vs Everton
- Southampton vs Arsenal
- Tottenham vs West Ham
- Wolves vs AFC Bournemouth
Sabato 4 aprile 2020
- AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
- Arsenal vs Norwich City
- Aston Villa vs Wolves
- Brighton vs Man Utd
- Crystal Palace vs Burnley
- Everton vs Leicester City
- Man City vs Liverpool
- Sheffield United vs Tottenham
- Watford vs Southampton
- West Ham vs Chelsea
Sabato 11 aprile 2020
- Burnley vs Sheffield United
- Chelsea vs Watford
- Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
- Liverpool vs Aston Villa
- Man Utd vs AFC Bournemouth
- Newcastle United vs West Ham
- Norwich City vs Brighton
- Southampton vs Manchester City
- Tottenham vs Everton
- Wolves vs Arsenal
Sabato 18 aprile 2020
- AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham
- Arsenal vs Leicester City
- Aston Villa vs Man Utd
- Brighton vs Liverpool
- Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
- Everton vs Southampton
- Man City vs Newcastle United
- Sheffield United vs Wolves
- Watford vs Norwich City
- West Ham vs Burnley
Sabato 25 aprile 2020
- AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
- Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
- Brighton vs Man City
- Liverpool vs Burnley
- Man Utd vs Southampton
- Norwich City vs West Ham
- Sheffield United vs Chelsea
- Tottenham vs Arsenal
- Watford vs Newcastle United
- Wolves vs Everton
Sabato 2 maggio 2020
- Arsenal vs Liverpool
- Burnley vs Wolves
- Chelsea vs Norwich City
- Crystal Palace vs Man Utd
- Everton vs Aston Villa
- Leicester City vs Sheffield United
- Man City vs AFC Bournemouth
- Newcastle United vs Tottenham
- Southampton vs Brighton
- West Ham vs Watford
Sabato 9 maggio 2020
- AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
- Aston Villa vs Arsenal
- Brighton vs Newcastle United
- Liverpool vs Chelsea
- Man Utd vs West Ham
- Norwich City vs Burnley
- Sheffield United vs Everton
- Tottenham vs Leicester City
- Watford vs Man City
- Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Sabato 17 maggio 2020
- Arsenal vs Watford
- Burnley vs Brighton
- Chelsea vs Wolves
- Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
- Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
- Leicester City vs Man Utd
- Man City vs Norwich City
- Newcastle United vs Liverpool
- Southampton vs Sheffield United
- West Ham vs Aston Villa
