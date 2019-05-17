WWE Money in the Bank 2019, presentazione e pronostici del PPV
Non solo i match con in palio la valigetta, nel prossimo PPV vengono difesi anche 7 titoli.
di Marco Ercole - | aggiornato
Il prossimo pay-per-view della WWE ha davvero tutti i numeri per poter essere esplosivo. Parliamo ovviamente dell'edizione 2019 di Money in the Bank, che andrà in onda nella notte tra domenica 19 e lunedì 20 maggio (diretta scritta con WWE News, Photo Gallery e Highlights a partire da mezzanotte su FOXSports.it).
Andrade, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Ali e Randy Orton si contenderanno la preziosa valigetta destinata alla divisione maschile, mentre Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Bayley, Natalya, Naomi e Carmella faranno lo stesso nell'incontro valido per il mondo femminile del wrestling WWE.
Ma di certo all'XL Centre di Hartford, nel Connecticut, non ci saranno solamente gli attesissimi Ladder Match da cui prende il nome il PPV Money in the Bank.
WWE Money in the Bank 2019, presentazione e pronostici
A Money in the Bank il Campione Universale Seth Rollins combatterà con AJ Styles, Becky Two Belt dovrà difendere il titolo femminile di SmackDown da Charlotte Flair e allo stesso tempo dovrà mettere il suo Raw Women's Title in prima linea contro Lacey Evans.
Inoltre il campione WWE Kofi Kingston se la dovrà vedere con Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns con Elias, The Miz con Shane McMahon in uno Steel Cage Match, rivincita della sfida di WrestleMania 35 e molto altro ancora. Andiamo a vedere adesso uno ad uno tutti gli incontri in programma. Non vi resta che esprimere i vostri pronostici.
Daniel Bryan e Rowan (C) vs The Usos
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
Chi vincerà lo SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
Tony Nese (C) vs Ariya Daivari
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Chi vincerà il WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Samoa Joe (C) vs Rey Mysterio
United States Championship Match
Chi vincerà lo United States Championship Match
The Miz vs Shane McMahon
Steel Cage Match
Chi vincerà lo Steel Cage Match?
Roman Reigns vs Elias
Single Match
Chi vincerà il match?
Chi vincerà il match?
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Andrade vs Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre vs Finn Balor vs Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin vs Ali vs Randy Orton
Chi vincerà il Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Ember Moon vs Mandy Rose vs Dana Brooke vs Nikki Cross vs Bayley vs Natalya vs Naomi vs Carmella
Chi vincerà il Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match?
Becky Lynch (C) vs Lacey Evans
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Chi vincerà il Raw Women’s Championship Match
Kofi Kingston (C) vs Kevin Owens
WWE Championship Match
Chi vincerà il WWE Championship Match?
Seth Rollins (C) vs AJ Styles
Universal Championship Match
Chi vincerà l'Universal Championship Match?
Becky Lynch (C) vs Charlotte
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
