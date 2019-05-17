Menù

WWE Money in the Bank 2019, presentazione e pronostici del PPV

Non solo i match con in palio la valigetta, nel prossimo PPV vengono difesi anche 7 titoli.

Il prossimo pay-per-view della WWE ha davvero tutti i numeri per poter essere esplosivo. Parliamo ovviamente dell'edizione 2019 di Money in the Bank, che andrà in onda nella notte tra domenica 19 e lunedì 20 maggio (diretta scritta con WWE News, Photo Gallery e Highlights a partire da mezzanotte su FOXSports.it).

Andrade, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Ali e Randy Orton si contenderanno la preziosa valigetta destinata alla divisione maschile, mentre Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Bayley, Natalya, Naomi e Carmella faranno lo stesso nell'incontro valido per il mondo femminile del wrestling WWE.

Ma di certo all'XL Centre di Hartford, nel Connecticut, non ci saranno solamente gli attesissimi Ladder Match da cui prende il nome il PPV Money in the Bank.

C'è Becky Lynch nella locandina di WWE Money in the Bank 2019WWE
WWE Money in the Bank 2019, Becky Lynch nella locandina

WWE Money in the Bank 2019, presentazione e pronostici

A Money in the Bank il Campione Universale Seth Rollins combatterà con AJ Styles, Becky Two Belt dovrà difendere il titolo femminile di SmackDown da Charlotte Flair e allo stesso tempo dovrà mettere il suo Raw Women's Title in prima linea contro Lacey Evans.

Inoltre il campione WWE Kofi Kingston se la dovrà vedere con Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns con Elias, The Miz con Shane McMahon in uno Steel Cage Match, rivincita della sfida di WrestleMania 35 e molto altro ancora. Andiamo a vedere adesso uno ad uno tutti gli incontri in programma. Non vi resta che esprimere i vostri pronostici.

Daniel Bryan e Rowan (C) vs The Usos

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

Daniel Bryan e Rowan

The Usos

Tony Nese (C) vs Ariya Daivari

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Tony Nese

Ariya Daivari

Samoa Joe (C) vs Rey Mysterio

United States Championship Match

Samoa Joe

Rey Mysterio

The Miz vs Shane McMahon

Steel Cage Match

The Miz

Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs Elias

Single Match

Roman Reigns

Elias

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Andrade vs Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre vs Finn Balor vs Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin vs Ali vs Randy Orton

Andrade

Ricochet

Drew McIntyre

Finn Balor

Sami Zayn

Baron Corbin

Ali

Randy Orton

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs Mandy Rose vs Dana Brooke vs Nikki Cross vs Bayley vs Natalya vs Naomi vs Carmella

Ember Moon

Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke

Nikki Cross

Bayley

Natalya

Naomi

Carmella

Becky Lynch (C) vs Lacey Evans

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch

Lacey Evans

Kofi Kingston (C) vs Kevin Owens

WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston

Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins (C) vs AJ Styles

Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins

AJ Styles

Becky Lynch (C) vs Charlotte

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch

Charlotte

