I know what it’s like to feel like an outsider. As a kid I was always last pick for teams in the playground. I was one of only 3 black kids in my school. I know the sadness that comes with feeling like you don’t fit in or not being accepted for who you are. And I know what it’s like to be bullied for it too. At school, I was small, alone and an easy target for the bigger kids. I’d stand up for myself, but was usually outnumbered and didn’t know how to defend myself. I remember sitting in the back of the car as a six-year-old driving home with my dad and step mum, being so sad inside but too embarrassed to tell them. But deep down I’ve always had self-belief. A positivity that things should and could be better. I knew if I wanted things to change I’d have to be fearless. If my teachers weren’t going to help then I’d have to learn how to defend myself. So, sat in that car, I asked my dad if I could go to karate. Karate taught me discipline, respect and humility and gave me the confidence to stand up to those bullies, and to stand up for others who were being bullied. This was one of the best feelings once I got to high school, being able to defend others and oppress bullies. Bullying should not be tolerated, schools must be tough on bullying, and parents, give your kids the tools to be able to defend themselves. And kids, PLEASE don’t stay silent. Don’t hide, or change who you are – EMBRACE WHAT MAKES YOU DIFFERENT and tell your parents and teachers if you’re being bullied. And, if you can, go to defence class. In the end, though you might not feel it, you are strong. I believe in you. Speak out! #tbt