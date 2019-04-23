Menù

Speciali

Sport

Campionati

Social

Premier League, Tottenham-Brighton 1-0: la magia di Eriksen

Continua il momento d'oro degli Spurs: la squadra di Pochettino riesce a sfondare il muro del Brighton con la sassata del danese a due minuti dalla fine.

0 condivisioni 0 commenti

Letto: 0%
+
×

EPLEPL

di - | aggiornato

Share

La poteva decidere solo lui. Ancora una volta è Christian Eriksen a prendersi la copertina: lo fa con la specialità della casa, il tiro da fuori area. Una botta dai 25 metri che fa crollare la muraglia costruita dal Brighton per cercare di strappare il punto. Ma il Tottenham nel nuovo stadio non sbaglia un colpo e manda un segnale chiaro alla Premier League.

Dopo l'impresa in Champions League, la squadra di Pochettino consolida il terzo posto in classifica, in attesa delle risposte di Arsenal (contro il Wolves) e Manchester United (impegnato nel derby). Non è stato facile contro un avversario che ha pensato solo a difendersi. Il palo di Alderweireld faceva pensare a una serata maledetta.

Ma poi c'ha pensato Eriksen con la solita magia. Con quello di questa sera sono 7 le reti in Premier League, accompagnate anche da 12 assist. Il tutto sotto gli occhi di un tifoso d'eccezione: sugli spalti era presente l'attore di Hollywood, Zac Efron. Una risposta importante anche all'Ajax, avversaria in semifinale di Champions, che questa sera ha passeggiato contro il Vitesse (4-2).

Premier League, Eriksen esulta dopo il gol segnato al Brighton
Eriksen esulta dopo il gol del Tottenham in Premier League

Premier League, Tottenham-Brighton: la cronaca del match

Sfruttare il mezzo passo falso del Chelsea contro il Burnley. È un Tottenham che inizia a dominare il match fin dal primo movimento del pallone. La trama della partita è chiara fin da subito: gli Spurs comandano il gioco, con il Brighton che cerca di difendere la propria porta ad oltranza. La squadra di Pochettino prova a infilarsi tra le maglie degli ospiti, che concedono veramente poco.

La prima occasione capita dopo venti minuti, ma la conclusione di Vertonghen viene respinta dalla retroguardia ospite. Attimi di preoccupazione per il tecnico argentino quando Alli si tocca il ginocchio: il Tottenham deve già rinunciare a Kane per infortunio, non può permettersi di perdere un'altra stella.

Ed è proprio il prodotto del settore giovanile degli Spurs a creare la chance migliore del primo tempo: stop magnifico in area di rigore e tiro di sinistro a colpo sicuro. Ma Ryan prima e Duffy poi riescono a murare il tentativo del classe '96. Si va negli spogliatoi senza gol.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 150

Gallery: le immagini di Tottenham-Brighton

150 immagini

1 di 150

La ripresa

Non ci sono cambi, la partita resta la stessa anche nel secondo tempo. L'unica volta che il Brighton si presenta nell'area avversaria lo fa con un colpo di testa senza pretese di Duffy, blocca senza problemi Lloris. Ma il discorso resta complicato per gli Spurs, che si affidano ai tiri da fuori per cercare di cambiare il risultato.

Il primo a prendere la porta è Rose, ma Ryan ci mette la mano e riesce a sventare la minaccia in due tempi. L'occasione migliore arriva a un quarto d'ora dalla fine, con Alderweireld che calcia dal limite cadendo, il pallone passa sotto le gambe di un difensore ma si stampa sul palo interno ed esce dall'altra parte. Disperato Pochettino in panchina.

Quando lo 0-0 sembra l'unico risultato possibile, ecco che Eriksen tira fuori il proverbiale coniglio dal cilindro. Palla incollata al piede, si accentra con il sinistro e tiro violento all'angolo. Stavolta Ryan non ci può arrivare. Il Tottenham la risolve a due minuti dalla fine. Tre punti fondamentali per la corsa Champions.

Share

Tag

Tottenham Hotspur scopri di piùBrighton and Hove Albion scopri di piùEPL scopri di piùCalcio scopri di più

Commenta

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Questo sito internet utilizza cookie tecnici e di profilazione, anche di terze parti, per migliorare la tua esperienza di navigazione, analizzare l’utilizzo del sito e per proporti pubblicità in linea con le tue preferenze. Puoi saperne di più o per negare il consenso ad alcuni a tutti i cookie clicca qui Informativa sui Cookies. Chiudendo questo banner, cliccando in seguito o continuando a utilizzare il sito, acconsenti all’utilizzo dei predetti cookie.