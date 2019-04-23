Continua il momento d'oro degli Spurs: la squadra di Pochettino riesce a sfondare il muro del Brighton con la sassata del danese a due minuti dalla fine.
La poteva decidere solo lui. Ancora una volta è Christian
Eriksen a prendersi la copertina: lo fa con la specialità della casa, il tiro da fuori area. Una botta dai 25 metri che fa crollare la muraglia costruita dal Brighton per cercare di strappare il punto. Ma il Tottenham nel nuovo stadio non sbaglia un colpo e manda un segnale chiaro alla Premier League.
Dopo l'impresa in Champions League, la squadra di Pochettino consolida il terzo posto in classifica, in attesa delle risposte di Arsenal (contro il Wolves) e Manchester United (impegnato nel derby). Non è stato facile contro un avversario che ha pensato solo a difendersi. Il palo di Alderweireld faceva pensare a una serata maledetta.
Ma poi c'ha pensato Eriksen con la solita magia. Con quello di questa sera sono 7 le reti in
Premier League, accompagnate anche da 12 assist. Il tutto sotto gli occhi di un tifoso d'eccezione: sugli spalti era presente l'attore di Hollywood, Zac Efron. Una risposta importante anche all'Ajax, avversaria in semifinale di Champions, che questa sera ha passeggiato contro il Vitesse (4-2).
Eriksen esulta dopo il gol del Tottenham in Premier League Premier League, Tottenham-Brighton: la cronaca del match
Sfruttare il mezzo passo falso del Chelsea contro il Burnley. È un Tottenham che inizia a dominare il match fin dal primo movimento del pallone. La trama della partita è chiara fin da subito: gli Spurs comandano il gioco, con il Brighton che cerca di difendere la propria porta ad oltranza. La squadra di Pochettino prova a infilarsi tra le maglie degli ospiti, che concedono veramente poco.
La prima occasione capita dopo venti minuti, ma la conclusione di Vertonghen viene respinta dalla retroguardia ospite. Attimi di preoccupazione per il tecnico argentino quando Alli si tocca il ginocchio: il Tottenham deve già rinunciare a Kane per infortunio, non può permettersi di perdere un'altra stella.
Ed è proprio il prodotto del settore giovanile degli Spurs a creare la chance migliore del primo tempo: stop magnifico in area di rigore e tiro di sinistro a colpo sicuro. Ma Ryan prima e Duffy poi riescono a murare il tentativo del classe '96. Si va negli spogliatoi senza gol.
150
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-2
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-3
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-4
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-5
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-6
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-7
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-8
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-9
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-10
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-11
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-12
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-13
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-14
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-15
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-16
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-17
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-18
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-19
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-20
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-21
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-22
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-23
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-24
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-25
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-26
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-27
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-28
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-29
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-30
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-31
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-32
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-33
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-34
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-35
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-36
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-37
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-38
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-39
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-40
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-41
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-42
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-43
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-44
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-45
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-46
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-47
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-48
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-49
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-50
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-51
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-52
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-53
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-54
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-55
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-56
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-57
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-58
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-59
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-60
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-61
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-62
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-63
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-64
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-65
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-66
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-67
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-68
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-69
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-70
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-71
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-72
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-73
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-74
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-75
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-76
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-77
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-78
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-79
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-80
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-81
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-82
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-83
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-84
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-85
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-86
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-87
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-88
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-89
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-90
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-91
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-92
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-93
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-94
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-95
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-96
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-97
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-98
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-99
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-100
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-101
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-102
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-103
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-104
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-105
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-106
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-107
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-108
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-109
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-110
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-111
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-112
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-113
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-114
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-115
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-116
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-117
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-118
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-119
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-120
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-121
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-122
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-123
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-124
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-125
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-126
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-127
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-128
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-129
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-130
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-131
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-132
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-133
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-134
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-135
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-136
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-137
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-138
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-139
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-140
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-141
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-142
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-143
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-144
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-145
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-146
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-147
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-148
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-149
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-150
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-151
Chiudi
1 di 150 La ripresa
Non ci sono cambi, la partita resta la stessa anche nel secondo tempo. L'unica volta che il Brighton si presenta nell'area avversaria lo fa con un colpo di testa senza pretese di Duffy, blocca senza problemi Lloris. Ma il discorso resta complicato per gli Spurs, che si affidano ai tiri da fuori per cercare di cambiare il risultato.
Il primo a prendere la porta è Rose, ma Ryan ci mette la mano e riesce a sventare la minaccia in due tempi. L'occasione migliore arriva a un quarto d'ora dalla fine, con Alderweireld che calcia dal limite cadendo, il pallone passa sotto le gambe di un difensore ma si stampa sul palo interno ed esce dall'altra parte. Disperato Pochettino in panchina.
Quando lo 0-0 sembra l'unico risultato possibile, ecco che Eriksen tira fuori il proverbiale coniglio dal cilindro. Palla incollata al piede, si accentra con il sinistro e tiro violento all'angolo. Stavolta Ryan non ci può arrivare. Il Tottenham la risolve a due minuti dalla fine. Tre punti fondamentali per la corsa Champions.
Commenta