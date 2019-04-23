Continua il momento d'oro degli Spurs: la squadra di Pochettino riesce a sfondare il muro del Brighton con la sassata del danese a due minuti dalla fine.

0 condivisioni

di Daniele Rocca - 23/04/2019 22:56 | aggiornato 23/04/2019 23:03

La poteva decidere solo lui. Ancora una volta è Christian Eriksen a prendersi la copertina: lo fa con la specialità della casa, il tiro da fuori area. Una botta dai 25 metri che fa crollare la muraglia costruita dal Brighton per cercare di strappare il punto. Ma il Tottenham nel nuovo stadio non sbaglia un colpo e manda un segnale chiaro alla Premier League.

Dopo l'impresa in Champions League, la squadra di Pochettino consolida il terzo posto in classifica, in attesa delle risposte di Arsenal (contro il Wolves) e Manchester United (impegnato nel derby). Non è stato facile contro un avversario che ha pensato solo a difendersi. Il palo di Alderweireld faceva pensare a una serata maledetta.

Ma poi c'ha pensato Eriksen con la solita magia. Con quello di questa sera sono 7 le reti in Premier League, accompagnate anche da 12 assist. Il tutto sotto gli occhi di un tifoso d'eccezione: sugli spalti era presente l'attore di Hollywood, Zac Efron. Una risposta importante anche all'Ajax, avversaria in semifinale di Champions, che questa sera ha passeggiato contro il Vitesse (4-2).

Eriksen esulta dopo il gol del Tottenham in Premier League

Premier League, Tottenham-Brighton: la cronaca del match

Sfruttare il mezzo passo falso del Chelsea contro il Burnley. È un Tottenham che inizia a dominare il match fin dal primo movimento del pallone. La trama della partita è chiara fin da subito: gli Spurs comandano il gioco, con il Brighton che cerca di difendere la propria porta ad oltranza. La squadra di Pochettino prova a infilarsi tra le maglie degli ospiti, che concedono veramente poco.

La prima occasione capita dopo venti minuti, ma la conclusione di Vertonghen viene respinta dalla retroguardia ospite. Attimi di preoccupazione per il tecnico argentino quando Alli si tocca il ginocchio: il Tottenham deve già rinunciare a Kane per infortunio, non può permettersi di perdere un'altra stella.

Ed è proprio il prodotto del settore giovanile degli Spurs a creare la chance migliore del primo tempo: stop magnifico in area di rigore e tiro di sinistro a colpo sicuro. Ma Ryan prima e Duffy poi riescono a murare il tentativo del classe '96. Si va negli spogliatoi senza gol.

150 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-2

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-3

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-4

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-5

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-6

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-7

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-8

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-9

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-10

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-11

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-12

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-13

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-14

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-15

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-16

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-17

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-18

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-19

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-20

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-21

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-22

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-23

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-24

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-25

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-26

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-27

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-28

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-29

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-30

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-31

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-32

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-33

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-34

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-35

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-36

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-37

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-38

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-39

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-40

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-41

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-42

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-43

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-44

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-45

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-46

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-47

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-48

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-49

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-50

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-51

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-52

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-53

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-54

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-55

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-56

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-57

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-58

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-59

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-60

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-61

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-62

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-63

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-64

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-65

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-66

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-67

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-68

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-69

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-70

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-71

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-72

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-73

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-74

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-75

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-76

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-77

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-78

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-79

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-80

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-81

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-82

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-83

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-84

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-85

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-86

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-87

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-88

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-89

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-90

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-91

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-92

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-93

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-94

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-95

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-96

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-97

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-98

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-99

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-100

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-101

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-102

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-103

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-104

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-105

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-106

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-107

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-108

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-109

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-110

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-111

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-112

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-113

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-114

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-115

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-116

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-117

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-118

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-119

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-120

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-121

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-122

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-123

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-124

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-125

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-126

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-127

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-128

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-129

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-130

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-131

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-132

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-133

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-134

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-135

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-136

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-137

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-138

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-139

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-140

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-141

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-142

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-143

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-144

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-145

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-146

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-147

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-148

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-149

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-150

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2018/2019-foto-151

Chiudi 1 di 150

La ripresa

Non ci sono cambi, la partita resta la stessa anche nel secondo tempo. L'unica volta che il Brighton si presenta nell'area avversaria lo fa con un colpo di testa senza pretese di Duffy, blocca senza problemi Lloris. Ma il discorso resta complicato per gli Spurs, che si affidano ai tiri da fuori per cercare di cambiare il risultato.

Il primo a prendere la porta è Rose, ma Ryan ci mette la mano e riesce a sventare la minaccia in due tempi. L'occasione migliore arriva a un quarto d'ora dalla fine, con Alderweireld che calcia dal limite cadendo, il pallone passa sotto le gambe di un difensore ma si stampa sul palo interno ed esce dall'altra parte. Disperato Pochettino in panchina.

89 - What a goal right at the death! @ChrisEriksen8 fires one into the corner with his left foot. You beauty!!



⚪ #THFC 1-0 #BHAFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/rB55aGnHl7 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2019

Quando lo 0-0 sembra l'unico risultato possibile, ecco che Eriksen tira fuori il proverbiale coniglio dal cilindro. Palla incollata al piede, si accentra con il sinistro e tiro violento all'angolo. Stavolta Ryan non ci può arrivare. Il Tottenham la risolve a due minuti dalla fine. Tre punti fondamentali per la corsa Champions.