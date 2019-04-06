Menù

Speciali

Sport

Campionati

Social

Premier League, si sblocca Salah: il Liverpool supera 3-1 il Southampton

I Reds vincono in rimonta e tornano al comando grazie alle reti di Naby Keta, Salah (non segnava dal 9 febbraio) ed Henderson. Di Long il gol del momentaneo vantaggio dei Saints.

0 condivisioni 0 commenti

Letto: 0%
+
×

LiverpoolLiverpool

di - | aggiornato

Share

Riecco Mohamed Salah. L'egiziano ritrova il gol dopo un digiuno che durava dal 9 febbraio (3-0 al Bournemouth) e il Liverpool vince 3-1 contro il Southampton nel match valido per la 33esima giornata di Premier League. Un successo esterno pesantissimo che permette ai Reds di ottenere la quarta vittoria di fila e salire a quota 82 punti in classifica, due in più del Manchester City che però ha una partita in meno. 

Ad andare in vantaggio al 9' sono i Saints. Bertrand crossa per Hojbjerg che spizza e trova Long: controllo e tiro ravvicinato impossibile da respingere per Alisson. La squadra di Klopp reagisce e ci prova prima con Mané, che di testa non riesce ad angolare la sfera, e poi con Naby Keita, che sfrutta il cross di Alexander-Arnold e l'indecisione del portiere Gunn per firmare l'1-1. Il guineano trova così la prima esultanza stagionale. 

Nella ripresa protesta il Liverpool per un fallo di Yoshida su Naby Keita in area di rigore: il penalty sembra netto, l'arbitro non fischia. All'80' Salah si mette in proprio e, una volta arrivato al limite dell'area, gonfia la rete col mancino per il 2-1. Sono 21 gol stagionali in 43 partite giocate per l'ex Roma, che si toglie la maglia per festeggiare il gol e si becca il giallo. All'86' chiude i conti Henderson, il cui inserimento viene premiato meravigliosamente da Firmino.

Southampton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League 150

Gallery: Southampton - Liverpool 1-3

150 immagini

1 di 150

Share

Tag

Mohamed Salah scopri di piùLiverpool scopri di piùSouthampton scopri di piùPL scopri di piùCalcio scopri di più

Commenta

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Questo sito internet utilizza cookie tecnici e di profilazione, anche di terze parti, per migliorare la tua esperienza di navigazione, analizzare l’utilizzo del sito e per proporti pubblicità in linea con le tue preferenze. Puoi saperne di più o per negare il consenso ad alcuni a tutti i cookie clicca qui Informativa sui Cookies. Chiudendo questo banner, cliccando in seguito o continuando a utilizzare il sito, acconsenti all’utilizzo dei predetti cookie.