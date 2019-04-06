I Reds vincono in rimonta e tornano al comando grazie alle reti di Naby Keta, Salah (non segnava dal 9 febbraio) ed Henderson. Di Long il gol del momentaneo vantaggio dei Saints.
Riecco Mohamed Salah. L'egiziano ritrova il gol dopo un digiuno che durava dal 9 febbraio (3-0 al Bournemouth) e il Liverpool vince 3-1 contro il Southampton nel match valido per la 33esima giornata di Premier League. Un successo esterno pesantissimo che permette ai Reds di ottenere la quarta vittoria di fila e salire a quota 82 punti in classifica, due in più del Manchester City che però ha una partita in meno.
Ad andare in vantaggio al 9' sono i Saints. Bertrand crossa per Hojbjerg che spizza e trova Long:
controllo e tiro ravvicinato impossibile da respingere per Alisson. La squadra di Klopp reagisce e ci prova prima con Mané, che di testa non riesce ad angolare la sfera, e poi con Naby Keita, che sfrutta il cross di Alexander-Arnold e l'indecisione del portiere Gunn per firmare l'1-1. Il guineano trova così la prima esultanza stagionale.
Nella ripresa protesta il Liverpool per un fallo di Yoshida su Naby Keita in area di rigore: il penalty sembra netto, l'arbitro non fischia. All'80' Salah si mette in proprio e, una volta arrivato al limite dell'area, gonfia la rete col mancino per il 2-1.
Sono 21 gol stagionali in 43 partite giocate per l'ex Roma, che si toglie la maglia per festeggiare il gol e si becca il giallo. All'86' chiude i conti Henderson, il cui inserimento viene premiato meravigliosamente da Firmino.
