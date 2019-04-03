WWE WrestleMania 35: presentazione e pronostici dello show dell'anno
Tutti i match ufficiali confermati dalla World Wrestling Entertainment, con ancora qualche punto interrogativo da decifrare. la certezza è il main event: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch.
di Marco Ercole - | aggiornato
Tutto (o quasi) è ormai delineato. WrestleMania 35 è pronta ad andare in scena, lo spettacolo WWE per eccellenza si terrà nella notte tra domenica 7 e lunedì 8 e noi ve lo racconteremo come sempre in diretta scritta qui su FOXSports.it, direttamente dal MetLife Stadium a East Rutherford, nel New Jersey.
Sarà molto probabilmente l'edizione dello Showcase of the Immortals più lunga di sempre, con tantissimi match già delineati e altri ancora non ufficializzati dalla WWE per sfruttare l'effetto sorpresa.
Al momento, tanto per fare due esempio, non sono stati inseriti nella card del programma né The Undertaker, né John Cena. E se per quanto riguarda il primo c'è ancora un alone di mistero che lascia propendere verso una storica assenza da WrestleMania 35, per il Leader della Cenation si vocifera di un match segreto già concordato. Insomma, come ogni anno non mancheranno le sorprese.
WWE WrestleMania 35: presentazione e pronostici
Ma andiamo a vedere adesso uno dopo l'altro tutti gli incontri ufficiali WWE in programma per WrestleMania 35, con la possibilità di esprimere i vostri pronostici.
André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
30-man Battle Royal per l'André the Giant Memorial Trophy
WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal
30-woman Battle Royal per il WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal Trophy
Buddy Murphy (c) vs Tony Nese
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Chi vincerà il WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match?
The Boss 'n' HugConnection (c) vs The DivasofDoomvs The IIconics vs NiaJax e Tamina
Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match per il WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Chi vincerà il Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match per il WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) vs Aleister Black e Ricochet vs The Bar vs Rusev e Shinsuke Nakamura (con Lana)
Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match per il WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Chi vincerà il Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match per il WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns
Single match
Samoa Joe (c) vs Rey Mysterio
Single match per il WWE United States Championship
Chi vincerà il single match per il WWE United States Championship
Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin
Single Match. L'ultimo di Kurt Angle in WWE.
Kurt Angle vincerà il suo ultimo match?
The Miz vs Shane McMahon
Falls Count Anywhere match
Chi vincerà il Falls Count Anywhere match
Batista vs Triple H
No Holds Barred match. Se Triple H perderà, sarà costretto a ritirarsi.
Chi vincerà il No Holds Barred match?
AJ Styles vs Randy Orton
Single match
Bobby Lashley (c) (con Lio Rush) vs Finn Bálor
Single match per il WWE Intercontinental Championship
Chi vincerà il single match per il WWE Intercontinental Championship
Daniel Bryan (c) (con Rowan) vs Kofi Kingston (con Big E e Xavier Woods)
Single match per il WWE Championship
Chi vincerà il single match per il WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) (con Paul Heyman) vs Seth Rollins
Single match per l'Universal Championship
Chi vincerà il single match per l'Universal Championship
Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch
Winner Takes All Triple Threat match per il WWE Raw Women's Championship e il WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Commenta