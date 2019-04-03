WWE WrestleMania 35: presentazione e pronostici

Tutti i match ufficiali confermati dalla World Wrestling Entertainment, con ancora qualche punto interrogativo da decifrare. la certezza è il main event: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch.

di Marco Ercole - 03/04/2019 16:33 | aggiornato 03/04/2019 20:38

Tutto (o quasi) è ormai delineato. WrestleMania 35 è pronta ad andare in scena, lo spettacolo WWE per eccellenza si terrà nella notte tra domenica 7 e lunedì 8 e noi ve lo racconteremo come sempre in diretta scritta qui su FOXSports.it, direttamente dal MetLife Stadium a East Rutherford, nel New Jersey.

Sarà molto probabilmente l'edizione dello Showcase of the Immortals più lunga di sempre, con tantissimi match già delineati e altri ancora non ufficializzati dalla WWE per sfruttare l'effetto sorpresa.

Al momento, tanto per fare due esempio, non sono stati inseriti nella card del programma né The Undertaker, né John Cena. E se per quanto riguarda il primo c'è ancora un alone di mistero che lascia propendere verso una storica assenza da WrestleMania 35, per il Leader della Cenation si vocifera di un match segreto già concordato. Insomma, come ogni anno non mancheranno le sorprese.

Ma andiamo a vedere adesso uno dopo l'altro tutti gli incontri ufficiali WWE in programma per WrestleMania 35, con la possibilità di esprimere i vostri pronostici.

André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

30-man Battle Royal per l'André the Giant Memorial Trophy

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

30-woman Battle Royal per il WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal Trophy

Buddy Murphy (c) vs Tony Nese

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

The Boss 'n' HugConnection (c) vs The DivasofDoomvs The IIconics vs NiaJax e Tamina

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match per il WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs Aleister Black e Ricochet vs The Bar vs Rusev e Shinsuke Nakamura (con Lana)

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match per il WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns

Single match

Samoa Joe (c) vs Rey Mysterio

Single match per il WWE United States Championship

Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin

Single Match. L'ultimo di Kurt Angle in WWE.

The Miz vs Shane McMahon

Falls Count Anywhere match

Batista vs Triple H

No Holds Barred match. Se Triple H perderà, sarà costretto a ritirarsi.

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

Single match

Bobby Lashley (c) (con Lio Rush) vs Finn Bálor

Single match per il WWE Intercontinental Championship

Daniel Bryan (c) (con Rowan) vs Kofi Kingston (con Big E e Xavier Woods)

Single match per il WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) (con Paul Heyman) vs Seth Rollins

Single match per l'Universal Championship

Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

Winner Takes All Triple Threat match per il WWE Raw Women's Championship e il WWE SmackDown Women's Championship