WWE WrestleMania 35: presentazione e pronostici dello show dell'anno

Tutti i match ufficiali confermati dalla World Wrestling Entertainment, con ancora qualche punto interrogativo da decifrare. la certezza è il main event: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch.

di - | aggiornato

Tutto (o quasi) è ormai delineato. WrestleMania 35 è pronta ad andare in scena, lo spettacolo WWE per eccellenza si terrà nella notte tra domenica 7 e lunedì 8 e noi ve lo racconteremo come sempre in diretta scritta qui su FOXSports.it, direttamente dal MetLife Stadium a East Rutherford, nel New Jersey.

Sarà molto probabilmente l'edizione dello Showcase of the Immortals più lunga di sempre, con tantissimi match già delineati e altri ancora non ufficializzati dalla WWE per sfruttare l'effetto sorpresa.

Al momento, tanto per fare due esempio, non sono stati inseriti nella card del programma né The Undertaker, né John Cena. E se per quanto riguarda il primo c'è ancora un alone di mistero che lascia propendere verso una storica assenza da WrestleMania 35, per il Leader della Cenation si vocifera di un match segreto già concordato. Insomma, come ogni anno non mancheranno le sorprese.

WrestleMania avrà un main event al femminile per la prima volta nella storia WWEWWE
A WrestleMania 35 il primo main event femminile della storia WWE

WWE WrestleMania 35: presentazione e pronostici

Ma andiamo a vedere adesso uno dopo l'altro tutti gli incontri ufficiali WWE in programma per WrestleMania 35, con la possibilità di esprimere i vostri pronostici.

André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

30-man Battle Royal per l'André the Giant Memorial Trophy

WWE WrestleMania 35 - 30-man Battle Royal per l'André the Giant Memorial TrophyWWE
André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, WWE WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

30-woman Battle Royal per il WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal Trophy

30-woman Battle Royal per il WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal TrophyWWE
La Women's Battle Royal di WrestleMania 35

Chi vincerà?

Una stella di Raw

Una stella di SmackDown

Una stella di NXT

Una sorpresa

Buddy Murphy (c) vs Tony Nese

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Chi vincerà il WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match?

Buddy Murphy (c)

Tony Nese

The Boss 'n' HugConnection (c) vs The DivasofDoomvs The IIconics vs NiaJax e Tamina

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match per il WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Chi vincerà il Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match per il WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Nia Jax e Tamina

The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (c)

The IIconics

The Divas of Doom

The Usos (c) vs Aleister Black e Ricochet vs The Bar vs Rusev e Shinsuke Nakamura (con Lana)

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match per il WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Chi vincerà il Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match per il WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Aleister Black e Ricochet

The Usos (c)

The Bar

Rusev e Shinsuke Nakamura (con Lana)

Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns

Single match

Chi vincerà?

Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre

Samoa Joe (c) vs Rey Mysterio

Single match per il WWE United States Championship

Chi vincerà il single match per il WWE United States Championship

Samoa Joe (c)

Rey Mysterio

Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin

Single Match. L'ultimo di Kurt Angle in WWE.

Kurt Angle vincerà il suo ultimo match?

No

The Miz vs Shane McMahon

Falls Count Anywhere match

Chi vincerà il Falls Count Anywhere match

The Miz

Shane McMahon

Batista vs Triple H

No Holds Barred match. Se Triple H perderà, sarà costretto a ritirarsi.

Chi vincerà il No Holds Barred match?

Triple H

Batista

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

Single match

Chi vincerà?

Randy Orton

AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley (c) (con Lio Rush) vs Finn Bálor

Single match per il WWE Intercontinental Championship

Chi vincerà il single match per il WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) (con Lio Rush)

Finn Bálor

Daniel Bryan (c) (con Rowan) vs Kofi Kingston (con Big E e Xavier Woods)

Single match per il WWE Championship

Chi vincerà il single match per il WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan (c) (con Rowan)

Kofi Kingston (con Big E e Xavier Woods)

Brock Lesnar (c) (con Paul Heyman) vs Seth Rollins

Single match per l'Universal Championship

Chi vincerà il single match per l'Universal Championship

Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar (c) (con Paul Heyman)

Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

Winner Takes All Triple Threat match per il WWE Raw Women's Championship e il WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Chi vincerà il Winner Takes All Triple Threat match per il WWE Raw Women's Championship e il WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch

WWE scopri di più

