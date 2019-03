View this post on Instagram

Last Saturday was a tough night against a strong opponent, @gamebredfighter Fight game is a tough one. Few things need refocusing now, feel like I lost me self the past year & haven’t been fully focused to my craft! I’ve had a week in this amazing place Canada to revitalise with my thoughts! I’ll be back a different animal, @teamkaobon is still the best coach & person in this world & we will dominate for years to come. Can not wait to be back at the gym Monday evolving and focusing like never before. I owe it to myself! Peace motherfuckers @gymshark F LIFe 🦍