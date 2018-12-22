Il posticipo della 17esima giornata di campionato viene vinto dai bianconeri grazie a un gol del solito Mario Mandzukic (quinto centro consecutivo nelle partite all'Allianz Stadium).
Juventus-Roma è il posticipo della 17ª giornata di Serie A, l'ultima gara prima di Natale. I bianconeri hanno un solo obiettivo: tenere invariato il distacco di 8 punti dal Napoli secondo in classifica. Per farlo, però, dovranno battere la Roma. I giallorossi cercano la seconda vittoria consecutiva dopo il successo interno contro il Genoa per 3-2. La squadra di Di Francesco vuole risollevare la classifica, che al momento vede i giallorossi settimi con 24 punti, al di sotto delle aspettative di inizio stagione. L'impegno dell'Allianz Stadium però è ostico, visto che la Juventus di Allegri non ha mai perso in questa stagione. Per l'occasione, i bianconeri fanno a meno di Cancelo, operato al menisco, e Cuadrado, per un problema al ginocchio. La Roma invece non può contare su El Shaarawy e Pellegrini, entrambi infortunati.
Il posticipo della 17esima giornata di campionato viene vinto dai bianconeri grazie a un gol del solito Mario Mandzukic (quinto centro consecutivo nelle partite all'Allianz Stadium). Alla Juventus annullati altri due gol, uno di Chiellini e l'altro di Douglas Costa.
Nel prossimo turno di Serie A, la Juventus sarà impegnata a Bergamo contro l'Atalanta nel giorno di Santo Stefano, gara in programma alle ore 15 allo stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. La Roma, invece, ospita all'Olimpico il Sassuolo alle 18.
Ma ecco gol e highlights di Juventus-Roma:
