Menù

Speciali

Sport

Campionati

Social

Highlights Serie A, Juventus-Roma 1-0: il video dei gol di Mandzukic

Il posticipo della 17esima giornata di campionato viene vinto dai bianconeri grazie a un gol del solito Mario Mandzukic (quinto centro consecutivo nelle partite all'Allianz Stadium).

0 condivisioni 0 commenti

Letto: 0%
+
×

Serie ASerie A

di

Share

Juventus-Roma è il posticipo della 17ª giornata di Serie A, l'ultima gara prima di Natale. I bianconeri hanno un solo obiettivo: tenere invariato il distacco di 8 punti dal Napoli secondo in classifica. Per farlo, però, dovranno battere la Roma. I giallorossi cercano la seconda vittoria consecutiva dopo il successo interno contro il Genoa per 3-2. La squadra di Di Francesco vuole risollevare la classifica, che al momento vede i giallorossi settimi con 24 punti, al di sotto delle aspettative di inizio stagione. L'impegno dell'Allianz Stadium però è ostico, visto che la Juventus di Allegri non ha mai perso in questa stagione. Per l'occasione, i bianconeri fanno a meno di Cancelo, operato al menisco, e Cuadrado, per un problema al ginocchio. La Roma invece non può contare su El Shaarawy e Pellegrini, entrambi infortunati.

Il posticipo della 17esima giornata di campionato viene vinto dai bianconeri grazie a un gol del solito Mario Mandzukic (quinto centro consecutivo nelle partite all'Allianz Stadium). Alla Juventus annullati altri due gol, uno di Chiellini e l'altro di Douglas Costa.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-JUVENTUS-ROMA 158

Gallery: Juventus v Roma - Serie A 2018/2019

158 immagini

1 di 158

Nel prossimo turno di Serie A, la Juventus sarà impegnata a Bergamo contro l'Atalanta nel giorno di Santo Stefano, gara in programma alle ore 15 allo stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. La Roma, invece, ospita all'Olimpico il Sassuolo alle 18. Ma ecco gol e highlights di Juventus-Roma:

Share

Tag

Juventus scopri di piùRoma scopri di piùSerie A scopri di piùCalcio scopri di più

Commenta

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Questo sito internet utilizza cookie tecnici e di profilazione, anche di terze parti, per migliorare la tua esperienza di navigazione, analizzare l’utilizzo del sito e per proporti pubblicità in linea con le tue preferenze. Puoi saperne di più o per negare il consenso ad alcuni a tutti i cookie clicca qui Informativa sui Cookies. Chiudendo questo banner, cliccando in seguito o continuando a utilizzare il sito, acconsenti all’utilizzo dei predetti cookie.