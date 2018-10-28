Menù

Premier League, dramma Leicester: le reazioni del mondo dello sport

Le preghiere dei calciatori, il cordoglio dei club, i fiori portati fuori dallo stadio: tutto il mondo dello sport in lutto per la morte di Srivaddhanaprabha.

Una tragedia senza precedenti, che ha sconvolto l'intero mondo dello sport e non solo. Poco dopo il pareggio per 1-1 tra il Leicester e il West Ham United, i tifosi di casa stavano abbandonando il King Power Stadium senza immaginare minimamente cosa stesse per accadere.

Il proprietario del club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, era infatti appena salito sul suo elicottero per abbandonare lo stadio, ma subito dopo il decollo il velivolo ha fatto una spirale sulle pareti dello stadio ed è precipitato nel parcheggio in modo brutale.

Inizialmente non si sapeva chi fosse a bordo dell'elicottero, ma c'è voluto poco per conoscere l'entità drammatica dell'incidente. Il portiere della squadra, Kasper Schmeichel, è stato visto in lacrime fuori dallo stadio a pochi minuti dallo schianto e gli altri calciatori del Leicester si sono uniti virtualmente in preghiera, sperando che il peggio potesse essere scongiurato, ma si è rivelata una speranza del tutto vana.

Premier League, le reazioni al dramma del Leicester City

Nell'incidente hanno perso la vita 5 persone, tra cui appunto il presidente Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, probabilmente anche sua figlia (anche se ancora non è escluso che a bordo ci fosse stato il figlio) e due piloti. Una tragedia senza fine, che lascerà suo malgrado il segno nella storia del calcio. Il presidente thailandese era stato l'artefice del miracolo Leicester, capace di vincere la Premier League nella stagione 2015/2016.

Come sempre succede in queste tragiche occasioni, sono tanti i club che hanno manifestato la loro solidarietà e vicinanza alla società vittima del lutto, affidandosi a messaggi di sostegno e condoglianze sui social network.

Nella mattinata seguente all'incidente in elicottero del presidente del Leicester City, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, molti tifosi delle Foxes hanno deciso di recarsi fuori dal King Power Stadium per portare dei fiori e rendere omaggio a colui che ha permesso loro di sognare, costruendo quella squadra che Claudio Ranieri è riuscito a portare sul tetto della Premier League. Un uomo che ha scritto una delle pagine più belle della storia del calcio recente. E che purtroppo, adesso, è finito suo malgrado anche in una delle più terribili.

