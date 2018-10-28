Le preghiere dei calciatori, il cordoglio dei club, i fiori portati fuori dallo stadio: tutto il mondo dello sport in lutto per la morte di Srivaddhanaprabha.

2 ore fa di Marco Ercole

Una tragedia senza precedenti, che ha sconvolto l'intero mondo dello sport e non solo. Poco dopo il pareggio per 1-1 tra il Leicester e il West Ham United, i tifosi di casa stavano abbandonando il King Power Stadium senza immaginare minimamente cosa stesse per accadere.

Il proprietario del club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, era infatti appena salito sul suo elicottero per abbandonare lo stadio, ma subito dopo il decollo il velivolo ha fatto una spirale sulle pareti dello stadio ed è precipitato nel parcheggio in modo brutale.

Inizialmente non si sapeva chi fosse a bordo dell'elicottero, ma c'è voluto poco per conoscere l'entità drammatica dell'incidente. Il portiere della squadra, Kasper Schmeichel, è stato visto in lacrime fuori dallo stadio a pochi minuti dallo schianto e gli altri calciatori del Leicester si sono uniti virtualmente in preghiera, sperando che il peggio potesse essere scongiurato, ma si è rivelata una speranza del tutto vana.

Nell'incidente hanno perso la vita 5 persone, tra cui appunto il presidente Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, probabilmente anche sua figlia (anche se ancora non è escluso che a bordo ci fosse stato il figlio) e due piloti. Una tragedia senza fine, che lascerà suo malgrado il segno nella storia del calcio. Il presidente thailandese era stato l'artefice del miracolo Leicester, capace di vincere la Premier League nella stagione 2015/2016.

Come sempre succede in queste tragiche occasioni, sono tanti i club che hanno manifestato la loro solidarietà e vicinanza alla società vittima del lutto, affidandosi a messaggi di sostegno e condoglianze sui social network.

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City are with all those at @LCFC following the incident after tonight’s match at the King Power Stadium. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 27, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Leicester City and those affected by events at the King Power Stadium this evening. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 27, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with @LCFC and those affected by tonight’s incident at King Power Stadium. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with all at @LCFC following the incident after tonight’s match at the King Power Stadium. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 27, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with @LCFC and those affected by the incident after today's match at the King Power Stadium. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2018

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by tonight's helicopter crash outside @LCFC's King Power Stadium this evening!



🙏🙏🙏#LCFC pic.twitter.com/mPf80rXaWr — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) October 27, 2018

Following the tragedy that hit Leicester football club, AC Milan’s deepest thoughts go to the city, the team and the fans. 🙏🏼 — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 27, 2018

The thoughts of all of us at @CagliariCalcio are with you, @LCFC 🙏🏼 #LCFC — Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) October 27, 2018

We join the rest of the football community in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those affected following the terrible tragedy at Leicester City tonight. — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 27, 2018

Thoughts with you all, @LCFC 🙏 — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) October 27, 2018

Nella mattinata seguente all'incidente in elicottero del presidente del Leicester City, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, molti tifosi delle Foxes hanno deciso di recarsi fuori dal King Power Stadium per portare dei fiori e rendere omaggio a colui che ha permesso loro di sognare, costruendo quella squadra che Claudio Ranieri è riuscito a portare sul tetto della Premier League. Un uomo che ha scritto una delle pagine più belle della storia del calcio recente. E che purtroppo, adesso, è finito suo malgrado anche in una delle più terribili.