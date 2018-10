View this post on Instagram

YES!! What a race, what an incredible weekend! I love this track, it’s crazy fun out there, I had the biggest smile on my face. To the team, I am proud of everything you do, to everyone here and at the factory, this is a testament to your collective vision and hard work. I love you guys. #TeamLH, I am moved by your unwavering support. We win and we lose together. Today we celebrate!! 🎊 🏆 🙌🏾❤️ #StillWeRise #DrivenByEachother #JapaneseGP #F1