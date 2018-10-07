Menù

Highlights Premier League, Southampton-Chelsea 0-2: il video dei gol

La squadra di Sarri va in vantaggio dopo mezz'ora con la rete del solito Eden Hazard. Raddoppio di Ross Barkley.

Hazard Getty

Dopo aver trovato la seconda vittoria consecutiva in Europa League, il Chelsea di Maurizio Sarri era chiamato a riattaccare la spina in Premier League e vincere in casa del Southampton, magari per sfruttare lo scontro diretto fra Liverpool e Manchester City.

Il gol dell'1-0 dei Blues è arrivato dopo mezz'ora e la firma è stata quella del solito Eden Hazard, col belga che ha dimostrato di essere in uno straordinario momento di forma chiudendo un bel contropiede.

Al termine dell'ottava giornata, la Premier League si prenderà una pausa. Ma al ritorno il Chelsea sarà atteso da un anticipo di lusso all'Old Trafford contro il Manchester United, mentre il Southampton se la vedrà con il Bournemouth. Ecco gli highlights di Southampton-Chelsea

Southampton scopri di piùChelsea scopri di piùPL scopri di piùCalcio scopri di più

