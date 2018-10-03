Preview WWE Super Show-Down: presentazione e pronostici del PPV
Tutti gli incontri in programma nel Pay-per-View che si terrà il 6 ottobre 2018 al Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Australia: fari puntati su The Undertaker vs Triple H.
di Marco Ercole
Quello di ottobre sarà un mese molto importante per il mondo del wrestling WWE, con ben due PPV inediti in programma, Super Show-Down ed Evolution. Oggi è il momento di occuparci del primo, quello di sabato in Australia (diretta scritta su FOXSports.it a partire dalle 10 di mattina), per la precisione al Melbourne Cricket Ground.
A differenza del secondo (interamente dedicato alla divisione femminile del wrestling WWE), SSD è a tutti gli effetti un Pay-per-View alla stregua di tutti gli altri della compagnia di Vince McMahon, con i titoli principali in palio per entrambi i roster principali (Raw e SmackDown), più quello di campione di 205 Live, la divisione dei Cruiserwieght.
Ma a parte le cinture, Super Show-Down è un PPV attesissimo per via più che altro di quello che sarà verosimilmente il suo main event, cioè quello che metterà di nuovo l'uno contro l'altro Triple H e The Undertaker, con Shawn Michaels e Kane ai rispettivi angoli.
Savor it while you can, because @TripleH and The #Undertaker will meet in the ring for the #LastTimeEver THIS SATURDAY at #WWESSD, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/7mEEjbEgjf— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2018
Preview WWE Super Show-Down, presentazione e pronostici
Una ventata molto vintage in questo PPV, insomma, che sarà incrementata anche dalla presenza di John Cena, assente dal ring dalla Greatest Royal Rumble dello scorso aprile. Il leader della Cenation si unirà a Bobby Lashley per affrontare la coppia composta da Elias e Kevin Owens.
Ma la card di Super Show-Down, che visto il diverso fuso orario andrà in onda a partire dalla 10 mattina (e non di notte come tutti gli altri), è davvero ricchissima di incontri assolutamente da seguire, con ben 4 titoli in palio. Andiamo a vederli uno dopo l'altro, con la possibilità di esprimere per ciascuno il vostro pronostico.
- Cedric Alexander (c) vs Buddy Murphy
- The Bella Twins (Brie Bella e Nikki Bella) e Ronda Rousey vs The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott e Sarah Logan)
- Asuka e Naomi vs The IIconics (Billie Kay e Peyton Royce)
- Bobby Lashley e John Cena vs Elias e Kevin Owens
- The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston e/o Xavier Woods) (c) vs Cesaro e Sheamus
- Triple H (con Shawn Michaels) vs The Undertaker (con Kane)
- Daniel Bryan vs The Miz
- Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair
- The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns e Seth Rollins) vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Zigglere Drew McIntyre
- AJ Styles (c) vs Samoa Joe
Cedric Alexander (c) vs Buddy Murphy
Single match per il WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Vota anche tu!
Chi sarà il campione dei Cruiserweight?
Vota anche tu!
The Bella Twins (Brie Bella e Nikki Bella) e Ronda Rousey vs The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott e Sarah Logan)
Six-woman Tag Team match
Vota anche tu!
Chi vincerà?
Vota anche tu!
Asuka e Naomi vs The IIconics (Billie Kay e Peyton Royce)
Tag Team match
Vota anche tu!
Chi vincerà il Tag Team Match?
Vota anche tu!
Bobby Lashley e John Cena vs Elias e Kevin Owens
Tag Team match
Vota anche tu!
Chi vincerà il tag Team Match?
Vota anche tu!
The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston e/o Xavier Woods) (c) vs Cesaro e Sheamus
Tag Team match per il WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Vota anche tu!
Chi saranno i campioni di coppia di SmackDown?
Vota anche tu!
Triple H (con Shawn Michaels) vs The Undertaker (con Kane)
Last Time Ever Single Match
Vota anche tu!
Chi vincerà il Last Time Ever Match?
Vota anche tu!
Daniel Bryan vs The Miz
Single match per determinare il contendente n°1 al WWE Championship
Vota anche tu!
Chi avrà l'opportunità di lottare per il titolo WWE?
Vota anche tu!
Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair
Single match per il WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Vota anche tu!
Chi sarà la campionessa di SmackDown?
Vota anche tu!
The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns e Seth Rollins) vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Zigglere Drew McIntyre
Six-man Tag Team match
Vota anche tu!
Chi vincerà?
Vota anche tu!
AJ Styles (c) vs Samoa Joe
No Disqualification e No Count-Out match per il WWE Championship
Vota anche tu!
Chi sarà il campione WWE?
Vota anche tu!
