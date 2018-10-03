Tutti gli incontri in programma nel Pay-per-View che si terrà il 6 ottobre 2018 al Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Australia: fari puntati su The Undertaker vs Triple H.

0 condivisioni

un'ora fa di Marco Ercole

Quello di ottobre sarà un mese molto importante per il mondo del wrestling WWE, con ben due PPV inediti in programma, Super Show-Down ed Evolution. Oggi è il momento di occuparci del primo, quello di sabato in Australia (diretta scritta su FOXSports.it a partire dalle 10 di mattina), per la precisione al Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A differenza del secondo (interamente dedicato alla divisione femminile del wrestling WWE), SSD è a tutti gli effetti un Pay-per-View alla stregua di tutti gli altri della compagnia di Vince McMahon, con i titoli principali in palio per entrambi i roster principali (Raw e SmackDown), più quello di campione di 205 Live, la divisione dei Cruiserwieght.

Ma a parte le cinture, Super Show-Down è un PPV attesissimo per via più che altro di quello che sarà verosimilmente il suo main event, cioè quello che metterà di nuovo l'uno contro l'altro Triple H e The Undertaker, con Shawn Michaels e Kane ai rispettivi angoli.

Savor it while you can, because @TripleH and The #Undertaker will meet in the ring for the #LastTimeEver THIS SATURDAY at #WWESSD, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/7mEEjbEgjf — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2018

Preview WWE Super Show-Down, presentazione e pronostici

Una ventata molto vintage in questo PPV, insomma, che sarà incrementata anche dalla presenza di John Cena, assente dal ring dalla Greatest Royal Rumble dello scorso aprile. Il leader della Cenation si unirà a Bobby Lashley per affrontare la coppia composta da Elias e Kevin Owens.

Ma la card di Super Show-Down, che visto il diverso fuso orario andrà in onda a partire dalla 10 mattina (e non di notte come tutti gli altri), è davvero ricchissima di incontri assolutamente da seguire, con ben 4 titoli in palio. Andiamo a vederli uno dopo l'altro, con la possibilità di esprimere per ciascuno il vostro pronostico.

Cedric Alexander (c) vs Buddy Murphy

Single match per il WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Vota anche tu! Chi sarà il campione dei Cruiserweight? Leggi di più tra 5 Annulla redirect Cedric Alexander Buddy Murphy Chi sarà il campione dei Cruiserweight? Condividi



The Bella Twins (Brie Bella e Nikki Bella) e Ronda Rousey vs The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott e Sarah Logan)

Six-woman Tag Team match

Vota anche tu! Chi vincerà? Leggi di più tra 5 Annulla redirect Ronda Rousey e The Bella Twins The Riott Squad Chi vincerà? Condividi



Asuka e Naomi vs The IIconics (Billie Kay e Peyton Royce)

Tag Team match

Vota anche tu! Chi vincerà il Tag Team Match? Leggi di più tra 5 Annulla redirect Asuka e Naomi The IIconics Chi vincerà il Tag Team Match? Condividi



Bobby Lashley e John Cena vs Elias e Kevin Owens

Tag Team match

Vota anche tu! Chi vincerà il tag Team Match? Leggi di più tra 5 Annulla redirect John Cena e Bobby Lashley Kevin Owens e Elias Chi vincerà il tag Team Match? Condividi



The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston e/o Xavier Woods) (c) vs Cesaro e Sheamus

Tag Team match per il WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Vota anche tu! Chi saranno i campioni di coppia di SmackDown? Leggi di più tra 5 Annulla redirect New Day The Bar Chi saranno i campioni di coppia di SmackDown? Condividi



Triple H (con Shawn Michaels) vs The Undertaker (con Kane)

Last Time Ever Single Match

Vota anche tu! Chi vincerà il Last Time Ever Match? Leggi di più tra 5 Annulla redirect The Undertaker (con Kane) Triple H (con Shawn Michaels) Chi vincerà il Last Time Ever Match? Condividi



Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

Single match per determinare il contendente n°1 al WWE Championship

Vota anche tu! Chi avrà l'opportunità di lottare per il titolo WWE? Leggi di più tra 5 Annulla redirect Daniel Bryan The Miz Chi avrà l'opportunità di lottare per il titolo WWE? Condividi



Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Single match per il WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Vota anche tu! Chi sarà la campionessa di SmackDown? Leggi di più tra 5 Annulla redirect Becky Lynch Charlotte Chi sarà la campionessa di SmackDown? Condividi



The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns e Seth Rollins) vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Zigglere Drew McIntyre

Six-man Tag Team match

Vota anche tu! Chi vincerà? Leggi di più tra 5 Annulla redirect The Shield Dogs of War Chi vincerà? Condividi



AJ Styles (c) vs Samoa Joe

No Disqualification e No Count-Out match per il WWE Championship