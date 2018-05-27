MMA: Nick Diaz arrestato per violenza domestica e aggressione
L'ex campione pesi welter Strikeforce finisce in manette con l'accusa di violenza domestica e aggressione a pubblico ufficiale. Danni di rilievo per la vittima.
Nick Diaz finisce in guai seri. L'ex campione pesi welter Strikeforce, alternative icon delle MMA del ventunesimo secolo, è stato arrestato in quel di Las Vegas con l'accusa di violenza domestica nei confronti di una donna. Il fermo, risalente alle 19:00 di giovedì scorso - fuso statunitense -, ha causato non pochi problemi alle forze dell'ordine dello Stato del Nevada, che avrebbero addirittura inviato ben dodici volanti per convalidare l'arresto del fighter, che ha opposto una furente resistenza.
-- BREAKING --— FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) May 25, 2018
IT APPEARS NICK DIAZ HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN LAS VEGAS https://t.co/gHr4hnQQmp DOMESTIC BATTERY BY STRANGULATION
DOMESTIC BATTERY, (1ST). pic.twitter.com/n7N4ophjoh
La notizia, riportata da Front Row Brian su Twitter, ha assunto contorni decisamente oscuri già nelle ore successive al misfatto, con Nick che avrebbe - condizionale d'obbligo - strangolato la donna fino a portarla ad uno stato d'incoscienza. La vittima, inoltre, avrebbe riportato una importante frattura all'anca. Lo "Stockton Boy", attualmente, parrebbe recluso nel centro di detenzione della contea di Clark.
FROM MY LAS VEGAS METRO PD SOURCES—— FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) May 25, 2018
Some very disturbing details emerging regarding Nick Diaz.
-The victim has a broken hip
-Nick allegedly choked her unconscious. -Then he fought the police which is why 12 cars were sent
-Then fought the CO’s inside Clark Co Detention Center
Diaz, 35 anni il prossimo 2 agosto, può vantare un possibile rilascio su cauzione a fronte del pagamento di 18.000$. Il più anziano dei fratelli californiani si potrebbe ormai definire un fighter semi-ritirato, mancando dall'ottagono delle grandi MMA da oltre tre anni. In quel di UFC 183, infatti, venne sconfitto da un rientrante Anderson Silva in quello che fu il suo secondo match disputato nell'arco di otto anni.
Nick Diaz just posted the following two videos on his Instagram story, clearly showing a severe injury to his right elbow.— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 26, 2018
Video 1 (warning it's quite graphic): pic.twitter.com/pK0hR1MZv4
MMA: la posizione di UFC sul caso Nick Diaz
Come ben noto da anni ormai UFC ha adottato una politica assai ferrea sulle accuse di violenza domestica e reati affini, come dimostrano i tagli dal roster di fighter quali Thiago Silva ed il provvedimento cautelare preso - al tempo - su Anthony Johnson, poi dichiarato innocente dalla legge. Importante sarà capire come si svilupperà la storia, con gli amici di Nick che parlano di "accuse infondate da parte di una mitomane, nonché stalker dalle tendenze suicide".
If it wasn’t clear, I’ve got this guys back if he needs me always and completely. One of the best people I know, and that’s the truth, he just plays by his rules, views the world very differently than most and has been fucked constantly. Seeing how everything evolved here infuriates me. The news is out so better to address than not, and for my own sake, not really on his behalf. I’ve seen drunk guys get in Nick’s face and avoid serious injury because he’s a martial artist and a killer but knows that and he’s passed the point of needing to prove it. He doesn’t even act tough to people... There is no scenario where Nick would put his hands on anyone unless it was necessary self-defense, and then watch the fuck out. Moving on, the girl who is accusing him is the most deranged and insane I’ve met to date. She has been obsessed with and stalked Nick for maybe 2 years now. Suicide attempts, calls to his family from fake numbers, thousand of calls a day - yes thousands, showing up everywhere he goes following his story... He changed his number to get away but Vegas is small and they crossed paths again. She left their interaction feeling some type of way yesterday and put in a fake report to get even and have him arrested which she’s threatened to do many times before as well. I can’t even fully digest this whole thing because of how insane and wrong it is. If Nick’s at fault it is because he has chosen again and again and again not to make a police report against her like I’ve advised profusely in the past when she has hit him or broke his phone or broke into his place or stolen things from him or threatened suicide, etc. Everyone is going to think what they think when they see the news so it’s very important for me to at least put something out that is actually factual. #fakenews
La promotion più importante al mondo nel settore delle MMA, dal canto proprio, ha già annunciato indagini condotte da parti terze, atte ad accertare la possibile colpevolezza o estraneità ai fatti di Diaz. Difficile però capire quale epilogo possa attendere la vicenda, almeno al momento. Informazioni più dettagliate verranno fuori qualora le forze dell'ordine diramassero pubblicamente i dettagli della storia, a cui ovviamente seguirà un regolare processo presieduto dalle autorità del Nevada.
