Juventus, pullman tifosi contro cavi del tram: sei feriti lievi

Un mezzo non autorizzato con a bordo alcuni tifosi bianconeri ha tentato di raggiungere il bus che trasportava i giocatori ed è rimasto incastrato nei cavi elettrici del tram.
Due tifosi ricoverati in codice giallo all'Ospedale San Giovanni Bosco e altri 4 in codice verde. Questo il bilancio dell'incidente stradale verificatosi a Torino durante la festa per lo Scudetto della
Juventus.
Secondo quanto riferisce l'Ansa, alcuni tifosi a bordo di un mezzo hanno cercato di avvicinare il pullman dei giocatori bianconeri nonostante la vettura su cui viaggiassero non fosse autorizzata a partecipare al corteo.
Una volta arrivati in corso Grosseto, si sono incastrati nei cavi del tram dove per fortuna in quel momento non passava la corrente elettrica. Ma nell'urto i sei tifosi sono rimasti feriti, fortunatamente nessuno in maniera grave. Sull'incidente la Polizia ha aperto un'indagine.
