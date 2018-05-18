Menù

MotoGp, Francia: Dovizioso in testa dopo le prime prove libere

Al secondo posto Marc Marquez, poi Valentino Rossi

Si sono concluse le prove libere del Gran Premio di Francia. Questi i migliori tempi della classe MotoGP:

  1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati 1'31"936 alla media di 163,8 Km/h
  2. Marc Marquez (Esp) Honda 1'32"104
  3. Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha 1'32"179
  4. Maverick Vinales (Esp) Yamaha 1'32"204
  5. Johann Zarco (Fra) Yamaha 1'32"279
  6. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati 1'32"302
  7. Pol Espargaro (Esp) Ktm 1'32"414
  8. Dani Pedrosa (Esp) Honda 1'32"466
  9. Aleix Espargaro (Esp) Aprilia 1'32"572
  10. Jorge Lorenzo (Esp) Ducati 1'32"576

