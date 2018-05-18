MotoGp, Francia: Dovizioso in testa dopo le prime prove libere
Al secondo posto Marc Marquez, poi Valentino Rossi
Si sono concluse le prove libere del Gran Premio di Francia. Questi i migliori tempi della classe MotoGP:
- Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati 1'31"936 alla media di 163,8 Km/h
- Marc Marquez (Esp) Honda 1'32"104
- Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha 1'32"179
- Maverick Vinales (Esp) Yamaha 1'32"204
- Johann Zarco (Fra) Yamaha 1'32"279
- Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati 1'32"302
- Pol Espargaro (Esp) Ktm 1'32"414
- Dani Pedrosa (Esp) Honda 1'32"466
- Aleix Espargaro (Esp) Aprilia 1'32"572
- Jorge Lorenzo (Esp) Ducati 1'32"576
#MotoGP FP2 🏁— MotoGP™🇫🇷🏁 (@MotoGP) May 18, 2018
That's how you celebrate a new contract! By setting the fastest ever lap of Le Mans! @AndreaDovizioso 👏@marcmarquez93 was next up followed by @ValeYellow46 in third!#FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/FHmlUvEY7D
