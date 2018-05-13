Menù

Speciali

Sport

Campionati

Social

Premier League, il Manchester City chiude a 100 punti: tutti i verdetti

I Citizens superano anche il Southampton e stabiliscono un record per il campionato. Liverpool quarto grazie al 4-0 sul Brighton, Chelsea in Europa League.

Gabriel Jesus, a segno con il Manchester City sul campo del Southampton Getty Images

366 condivisioni 0 commenti

Letto: 0%
+
×

CalcioCalcio

di

Share

Erano solo due i verdetti attesi dall'ultimo turno di Premier League che non ha riservato particolari sorprese. I fari erano puntati sulla quarta piazza, valevole per l'accesso alla Champions League 2018/2019, e sulla lotta per non retrocedere, con un posto da evitare per non seguire in Championship Stoke City e West Bromwich Albion, già condannate alla discesa.

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 81

Gallery: Premier League, Liverpool-Brighton 4-0

81 immagini

1 di 81

Il quarto posto è del Liverpool: i Reds attendevano ad Anfield Road un Brighton già salvo. Pratica sbrigata in 53 minuti con i centri di Salah, Lovren e Solanke a mettere la partita in discesa e la rete di Robertson nel finale a suggellare il definitivo 4-0. I risultati arrivati da Liverpool hanno condizionato anche la prova del Chelsea, distante due punti al fischio d'inizio, sul campo del Newcastle: Antonio Conte saluta (probabilmente) la panchina dei Blues con un ko per 3-0, griffato da Gayle e dalla doppietta di Perez, e ora dovrà puntare sulla finale di FA Cup contro il Manchester United per dare una svolta alla stagione (appuntamento a sabato 19 maggio alle 18.15 su Fox Sports, canale 204 di Sky).

Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 150

Gallery: Premier League, Swansea-Stoke City 1-2

150 immagini

1 di 150

Chi invece saluta la Premier League dopo sette stagioni è lo Swansea: la formazione gallese retrocede in Championship per effetto della sconfitta interna contro uno Stoke già retrocesso: 1-2 il finale del Liberty Stadium con i centri di Ndiaye e Crouch che rimontano il vantaggio dei padroni di casa firmato da King. Sorride il Southampton, salvo con 36 punti nonostante la sconfitta interna patita nei secondi finali contro il Manchester City: un centro di Gabriel Jesus regala a Pep Guardiola la vittoria numero 32 nel campionato 2017/2018.

Premier League, Liverpool quarto: 100 punti per il Manchester City

Quello del Manchester City in Premier League è stato un dominio assoluto: la vittoria sul campo del Southampton ha permesso ai Citizens di chiudere la stagione a quota 100 punti come nessuno mai nella storia del massimo campionato inglese. Surclassato il precedente record di 95 punti stabilito dal Chelsea nel 2004/05. La partita più folle di giornata è stata quella tra Tottenham e Leicester: Foxes avanti 1-3 a Wembley, poi raggiunte e superate dalla doppietta di Lamela e dall'autorete di Fuchs. Vardy ha realizzato il 4-4, ma Kane ha consegnato la vittoria agli Spurs a 12 minuti dalla fine.

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-MAN CITY-STADIUM 118

Gallery: Premier League, Southampton-Manchester City 0-1

118 immagini

1 di 118

I risultati

Questi i risultati nella 38^ e ultima giornata di Premier League:

  • Burnley-Bournmeouth 1-2 
  • 39' Wood (BU), 74' King (BO), 90'+3 Wilson (BO)
  • Crystal Palace-Wba 2-0
  • 7' Zaha, 78' van Aanholt
  • Huddersfield-Arsenal 0-1
  • 38' Aubameyang
  • Liverpool-Brighton 4-0
  • 26' Salah, 40' Lovren, 53' Solanke, 85' Robertson
  • Manchester United-Watford 1-0
  • 34' Rashford
  • Newcastle-Chelsea 3-0
  • 23' Gayle, 59' e 63' Pérez
  • Southampton-Manchester City 0-1
  • 94' Gabriel Jesus
  • Swansea-Stoke City 1-2
  • 14' King (SW), 31' Ndiaye (ST), 41' Crouch (ST)
  • Tottenham-Leicester 5-4
  • 4' e 73' Vardy (L), 7' e 76' Kane (T), 16' Mahrez (L), 47' Iheanacho (L), 49' e 60' Lamela (T), 53' aut. Fuchs (L)
  • West Ham-Everton 3-1
  • 39' e 82' Lanzini (WH), 63' Arnautovic (WH), 74' Niasse (E)

I verdetti

Otto dei 10 traguardi a disposizione in Premier League erano già stati tagliati prima della disputa dell'ultimo turno: il Manchester City è campione d'Inghilterra per la quinta volta nella sua storia e giocherà la prossima Champions League alla pari di Manchester United, Tottenham e Liverpool. In Europa League andranno invece Chelsea, Arsenal e la sorpresa Burnley; retrocedono in Championship Swansea, Stoke City e West Bromwich Albion. Capocannoniere è Momo Salah del Liverpool con 32 reti a +2 su Harry Kane.

La classifica finale

Questa è invece la classifica finale della Premier League 207/2018:

  • Manchester City 100
  • Manchester United 81
  • Tottenham 77
  • Liverpool 75
  • Chelsea 70
  • Arsenal 63
  • Burnley 54
  • Everton 49
  • Leicester 47
  • Newcastle 44
  • Crystal Palace 44
  • Bournemouth 44
  • West Ham 42
  • Watford 41
  • Brighton 40
  • Huddersfield 37
  • Southampton 36
  • Swansea 33
  • Stoke City 33
  • West Bromwich Albion 31

Share

Tag

PL scopri di piùManchester City scopri di piùSwansea City scopri di piùLiverpool scopri di piùCalcio scopri di più

Commenta

Con il tuo consenso, questo sito internet utilizza cookies di terze parti per migliorare la tua esperienza. Puoi conoscere di più sul nostro utilizzo dei cookies e su come modificare le impostazioni nella nostra Informativa sui Cookies. Chiudendo questo banner, cliccando in seguito o continuando a utilizzare il sito, acconsenti all'utilizzo dei cookies.