I Citizens superano anche il Southampton e stabiliscono un record per il campionato. Liverpool quarto grazie al 4-0 sul Brighton, Chelsea in Europa League.
Erano solo due i verdetti attesi dall'ultimo turno di
Premier League che non ha riservato particolari sorprese. I fari erano puntati sulla quarta piazza, valevole per l'accesso alla Champions League 2018/2019, e sulla lotta per non retrocedere, con un posto da evitare per non seguire in Championship Stoke City e West Bromwich Albion, già condannate alla discesa.
Il quarto posto è del
Liverpool: i Reds attendevano ad Anfield Road un Brighton già salvo. Pratica sbrigata in 53 minuti con i centri di Salah, Lovren e Solanke a mettere la partita in discesa e la rete di Robertson nel finale a suggellare il definitivo 4-0. I risultati arrivati da Liverpool hanno condizionato anche la prova del Chelsea, distante due punti al fischio d'inizio, sul campo del Newcastle: Antonio Conte saluta (probabilmente) la panchina dei Blues con un ko per 3-0, griffato da Gayle e dalla doppietta di Perez, e ora dovrà puntare sulla finale di FA Cup contro il Manchester United per dare una svolta alla stagione (appuntamento a sabato 19 maggio alle 18.15 su Fox Sports, canale 204 di Sky).
Chi invece saluta la Premier League dopo sette stagioni è lo
Swansea: la formazione gallese retrocede in Championship per effetto della sconfitta interna contro uno Stoke già retrocesso: 1-2 il finale del Liberty Stadium con i centri di Ndiaye e Crouch che rimontano il vantaggio dei padroni di casa firmato da King. Sorride il Southampton, salvo con 36 punti nonostante la sconfitta interna patita nei secondi finali contro il Manchester City: un centro di Gabriel Jesus regala a Pep Guardiola la vittoria numero 32 nel campionato 2017/2018. Premier League, Liverpool quarto: 100 punti per il Manchester City
Quello del
Manchester City in Premier League è stato un dominio assoluto: la vittoria sul campo del Southampton ha permesso ai Citizens di chiudere la stagione a quota 100 punti come nessuno mai nella storia del massimo campionato inglese. Surclassato il precedente record di 95 punti stabilito dal Chelsea nel 2004/05. La partita più folle di giornata è stata quella tra Tottenham e Leicester: Foxes avanti 1-3 a Wembley, poi raggiunte e superate dalla doppietta di Lamela e dall'autorete di Fuchs. Vardy ha realizzato il 4-4, ma Kane ha consegnato la vittoria agli Spurs a 12 minuti dalla fine.
Questi i risultati nella 38^ e ultima giornata di
Premier League:
Burnley-Bournmeouth 1-2 39' Wood (BU), 74' King (BO), 90'+3 Wilson (BO)
Crystal Palace-Wba 2-0 7' Zaha, 78' van Aanholt
Huddersfield-Arsenal 0-1 38' Aubameyang
Liverpool-Brighton 4-0 26' Salah, 40' Lovren, 53' Solanke, 85' Robertson
Manchester United-Watford 1-0 34' Rashford
Newcastle-Chelsea 3-0 23' Gayle, 59' e 63' Pérez
Southampton-Manchester City 0-1 94' Gabriel Jesus
Swansea-Stoke City 1-2 14' King (SW), 31' Ndiaye (ST), 41' Crouch (ST)
Tottenham-Leicester 5-4 4' e 73' Vardy (L), 7' e 76' Kane (T), 16' Mahrez (L), 47' Iheanacho (L), 49' e 60' Lamela (T), 53' aut. Fuchs (L)
West Ham-Everton 3-1 39' e 82' Lanzini (WH), 63' Arnautovic (WH), 74' Niasse (E)
I verdetti
Otto dei 10 traguardi a disposizione in Premier League erano già stati tagliati prima della disputa dell'ultimo turno: il Manchester City è campione d'Inghilterra per la quinta volta nella sua storia e giocherà la prossima Champions League alla pari di Manchester United, Tottenham e Liverpool. In Europa League andranno invece Chelsea, Arsenal e la sorpresa Burnley; retrocedono in Championship Swansea, Stoke City e West Bromwich Albion. Capocannoniere è Momo Salah del Liverpool con 32 reti a +2 su Harry Kane.
La classifica finale
Questa è invece la classifica finale della Premier League 207/2018:
Manchester City 100
Manchester United 81
Tottenham 77
Liverpool 75
Chelsea 70
Arsenal 63
Burnley 54
Everton 49
Leicester 47
Newcastle 44
Crystal Palace 44
Bournemouth 44
West Ham 42
Watford 41
Brighton 40
Huddersfield 37
Southampton 36
Swansea 33
Stoke City 33
West Bromwich Albion 31
