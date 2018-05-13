I Citizens superano anche il Southampton e stabiliscono un record per il campionato. Liverpool quarto grazie al 4-0 sul Brighton, Chelsea in Europa League.

366 condivisioni

54 minuti fa di Luca Guerra

Erano solo due i verdetti attesi dall'ultimo turno di Premier League che non ha riservato particolari sorprese. I fari erano puntati sulla quarta piazza, valevole per l'accesso alla Champions League 2018/2019, e sulla lotta per non retrocedere, con un posto da evitare per non seguire in Championship Stoke City e West Bromwich Albion, già condannate alla discesa.

81 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-2

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-3

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-4

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-5

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-6

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-7

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-8

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-9

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-10

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-11

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-12

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-13

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-14

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-15

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-16

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-17

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-18

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-19

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-20

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-21

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-22

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-23

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-24

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-25

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-26

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-27

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-28

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-29

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-30

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-31

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-32

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-33

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-34

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-35

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-36

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-37

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-38

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-39

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-40

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-41

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-42

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-43

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-44

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-45

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-46

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-47

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-48

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-49

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-50

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-51

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-52

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-53

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-54

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-55

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-56

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-57

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-58

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-59

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-60

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-61

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-62

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-63

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-64

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-65

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-66

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-67

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-68

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-69

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-70

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-71

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-72

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-73

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-74

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-75

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-76

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-77

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-78

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-79

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-80

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-81

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-82

Chiudi 1 di 81

Il quarto posto è del Liverpool: i Reds attendevano ad Anfield Road un Brighton già salvo. Pratica sbrigata in 53 minuti con i centri di Salah, Lovren e Solanke a mettere la partita in discesa e la rete di Robertson nel finale a suggellare il definitivo 4-0. I risultati arrivati da Liverpool hanno condizionato anche la prova del Chelsea, distante due punti al fischio d'inizio, sul campo del Newcastle: Antonio Conte saluta (probabilmente) la panchina dei Blues con un ko per 3-0, griffato da Gayle e dalla doppietta di Perez, e ora dovrà puntare sulla finale di FA Cup contro il Manchester United per dare una svolta alla stagione (appuntamento a sabato 19 maggio alle 18.15 su Fox Sports, canale 204 di Sky).

150 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-2

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-3

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-4

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-5

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-6

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-7

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-8

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-9

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-10

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-11

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-12

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-13

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-14

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-15

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-16

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-17

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-18

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-19

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-20

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-21

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-22

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-23

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-24

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-25

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-26

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-27

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-28

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-29

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-30

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-31

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-32

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-33

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-34

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-35

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-36

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-37

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-38

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-39

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-40

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-41

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-42

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-43

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-44

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-45

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-46

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-47

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-48

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-49

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-50

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-51

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-52

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-53

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-54

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-55

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-56

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-57

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-58

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-59

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-60

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-61

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-62

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-63

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-64

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-65

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-66

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-67

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-68

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-69

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-70

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-71

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-72

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-73

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-74

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-75

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-76

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-77

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-78

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-79

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-80

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-81

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-82

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-83

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-84

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-85

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-86

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-87

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-88

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-89

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-90

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-91

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-92

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-93

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-94

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-95

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-96

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-97

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-98

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-99

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-100

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-101

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-102

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-103

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-104

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-105

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-106

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-107

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-108

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-109

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-110

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-111

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-112

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-113

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-114

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-115

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-116

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-117

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-118

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-119

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-120

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-121

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-122

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-123

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-124

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-125

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-126

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-127

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-128

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-129

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-130

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-131

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-132

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-133

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-134

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-135

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-136

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-137

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-138

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-139

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-140

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-141

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-142

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-143

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-144

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-145

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-146

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-147

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-148

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-149

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-150

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-151

Chiudi 1 di 150

Chi invece saluta la Premier League dopo sette stagioni è lo Swansea: la formazione gallese retrocede in Championship per effetto della sconfitta interna contro uno Stoke già retrocesso: 1-2 il finale del Liberty Stadium con i centri di Ndiaye e Crouch che rimontano il vantaggio dei padroni di casa firmato da King. Sorride il Southampton, salvo con 36 punti nonostante la sconfitta interna patita nei secondi finali contro il Manchester City: un centro di Gabriel Jesus regala a Pep Guardiola la vittoria numero 32 nel campionato 2017/2018.

Premier League, Liverpool quarto: 100 punti per il Manchester City

Quello del Manchester City in Premier League è stato un dominio assoluto: la vittoria sul campo del Southampton ha permesso ai Citizens di chiudere la stagione a quota 100 punti come nessuno mai nella storia del massimo campionato inglese. Surclassato il precedente record di 95 punti stabilito dal Chelsea nel 2004/05. La partita più folle di giornata è stata quella tra Tottenham e Leicester: Foxes avanti 1-3 a Wembley, poi raggiunte e superate dalla doppietta di Lamela e dall'autorete di Fuchs. Vardy ha realizzato il 4-4, ma Kane ha consegnato la vittoria agli Spurs a 12 minuti dalla fine.

118 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-2

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-3

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-4

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-5

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-6

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-7

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-8

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-9

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-10

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-11

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-12

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-13

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-14

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-15

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-16

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-17

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-18

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-19

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-20

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-21

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-22

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-23

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-24

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-25

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-26

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-27

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-28

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-29

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-30

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-31

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-32

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-33

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-34

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-35

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-36

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-37

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-38

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-39

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-40

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-41

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-42

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-43

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-44

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-45

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-46

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-47

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-48

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-49

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-50

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-51

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-52

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-53

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-54

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-55

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-56

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-57

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-58

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-59

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-60

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-61

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-62

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-63

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-64

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-65

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-66

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-67

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-68

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-69

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-70

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-71

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-72

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-73

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-74

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-75

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-76

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-77

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-78

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-79

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-80

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-81

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-82

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-83

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-84

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-85

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-86

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-87

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-88

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-89

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-90

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-91

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-92

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-93

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-94

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-95

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-96

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-97

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-98

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-99

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-100

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-101

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-102

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-103

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-104

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-105

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-106

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-107

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-108

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-109

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-110

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-111

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-112

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-113

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-114

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-115

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-116

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-117

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-118

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-119

Chiudi 1 di 118

I risultati

Questi i risultati nella 38^ e ultima giornata di Premier League:

Burnley-Bournmeouth 1-2

39' Wood (BU), 74' King (BO), 90'+3 Wilson (BO)

Crystal Palace-Wba 2-0

7' Zaha, 78' van Aanholt

Huddersfield-Arsenal 0-1

38' Aubameyang

Liverpool-Brighton 4-0

26' Salah, 40' Lovren, 53' Solanke, 85' Robertson

Manchester United-Watford 1-0

34' Rashford

Newcastle-Chelsea 3-0

23' Gayle, 59' e 63' Pérez

Southampton-Manchester City 0-1

94' Gabriel Jesus

Swansea-Stoke City 1-2

14' King (SW), 31' Ndiaye (ST), 41' Crouch (ST)

Tottenham-Leicester 5-4

4' e 73' Vardy (L), 7' e 76' Kane (T), 16' Mahrez (L), 47' Iheanacho (L), 49' e 60' Lamela (T), 53' aut. Fuchs (L)

West Ham-Everton 3-1

39' e 82' Lanzini (WH), 63' Arnautovic (WH), 74' Niasse (E)

I verdetti

Otto dei 10 traguardi a disposizione in Premier League erano già stati tagliati prima della disputa dell'ultimo turno: il Manchester City è campione d'Inghilterra per la quinta volta nella sua storia e giocherà la prossima Champions League alla pari di Manchester United, Tottenham e Liverpool. In Europa League andranno invece Chelsea, Arsenal e la sorpresa Burnley; retrocedono in Championship Swansea, Stoke City e West Bromwich Albion. Capocannoniere è Momo Salah del Liverpool con 32 reti a +2 su Harry Kane.

La classifica finale

Questa è invece la classifica finale della Premier League 207/2018: