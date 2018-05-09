L'ex attaccante del Napoli entra al 68' nel match contro lo Swansea e quattro minuti dopo segna l'1-0 che porta i Saints a un passo dalla salvezza.

169 condivisioni

un'ora fa

Un gol dal peso specifico smisurato. Al Liberty Stadium Manolo Gabbiadini ha praticamente regalato al Southampton la permanenza in Premier League. L'attaccante italiano ha fatto il suo ingresso in campo al 68' del match contro lo Swansea valido per il recupero della 31esima giornata.

Gli sono bastati quattro minuti per risolvere una mischia in area e siglare la rete del definitivo 1-0, la quinta del suo campionato. Un gol che porta i Saints a quota 36 punti a +3 sul terzultimo posto occupato proprio dai gallesi, ora vicinissimi alla retrocessione.

Chi invece ha ufficialmente salutato la Premier per la Championship è il West Bromwich che da stasera diventa la seconda squadra retrocessa dopo lo Stoke City.