Sir Alex Ferguson ricoverato in ospedale, le sue condizioni sono gravi

Lo storico allenatore del Manchester United è stato portato d'urgenza al Salford Royal Hospital ed è stato operato. Rimane in terapia intensiva.

Alex Ferguson Getty

Sir Alex Ferguson è stato ricoverato d'urgenza in ospedale e le sue condizioni sarebbero molto serie. Lo storico allenatore del Manchester United si è sentito male oggi per quella che parrebbe essere un'emorragia cerebrale.

Ad annunciarlo è stato proprio il sito dello United: Ferguson è stato ricoverato al Salford Royal Hospital di Manchester ed è stato subito sottoposto ad un'operazione d'urgenza. A quanto pare l'intervento chirurgico è andato molto bene ma lo scozzese avrà comunque bisogno di cure intensive fino a che le sue condizioni non saranno stabili.

Intanto si susseguono i messaggi di auguri per la leggenda del calcio inglese, sia da alcune società che da calciatori e persino dall'account ufficiale dell'NBA.

