Lo storico allenatore del Manchester United è stato portato d'urgenza al Salford Royal Hospital ed è stato operato. Rimane in terapia intensiva.

40 minuti fa

Sir Alex Ferguson è stato ricoverato d'urgenza in ospedale e le sue condizioni sarebbero molto serie. Lo storico allenatore del Manchester United si è sentito male oggi per quella che parrebbe essere un'emorragia cerebrale.

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.



Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

Ad annunciarlo è stato proprio il sito dello United: Ferguson è stato ricoverato al Salford Royal Hospital di Manchester ed è stato subito sottoposto ad un'operazione d'urgenza. A quanto pare l'intervento chirurgico è andato molto bene ma lo scozzese avrà comunque bisogno di cure intensive fino a che le sue condizioni non saranno stabili.

Intanto si susseguono i messaggi di auguri per la leggenda del calcio inglese, sia da alcune società che da calciatori e persino dall'account ufficiale dell'NBA.

We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex. pic.twitter.com/2K14ZPKFMk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2018

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2018

Sir Alex 😢🙏🏾 wishing him well @ManUtd — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 5, 2018