Yo USADA... Start testing them judges too, cuz you can't be scoring fights while you're high. If there was two incompetent judges last night scoring my fight, then I'd have missed out on my win bonus!...don't fuck with my bread cunt. Aaanywhore, I won...if you don't like it I dey fih here comman beat me!! #ufcglendale #cashmeoutside #cocaineisahellofadrug

A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:49am PDT