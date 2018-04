While others are talking about retirement, I just signed my new deal with the @ufc today. I am grateful, excited, and I will be fighting very soon! I need to thank my family, my team @wesportagency and @allstarsgymsweden . I would also like to give a special thank you to my fight management @neems01 and @majdishammas at Moments Sports Management for securing the biggest deal of my career. Soon to be the world champion!!! 🏆🥇#soontobeworldchamp #team #loyalty #family

