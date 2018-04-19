Il terzino spagnolo paga a caro prezzo il fallo su Shane Long nel match contro il Southampton.
Antonio Conte dovrà fare a meno di Marcos Alonso per le prossime tre giornate. Il terzino del
Chelsea è stato infatti squalificato per tre turni per il fallo commesso su Shane Long durante il match vinto 3-2 in rimonta dai Blues. Un intervento duro, a palla lonatana, non visto da arbitro e assistenti. L'ex Fiorentina non è sfuggito però alla prova TV che lo ha fermato per le prossime tre gare. Lo spagnolo dovrà saltare la semifinale di FA Cup contro il Southampton (domenica alle 16 su Fox Sports, canale 204 di Sky) e le due gare di Premier League contro Burnley e Swansea. Una decisione, questa della Football Associatio, che arriva poche ore dopo l'inserimento di Alonso nella formazione ideale dell'anno in Premier League. Il classe '90 ha provato a negare che l'intervento fosse violento e voluto, le immagini però hanno confermato il contrario.
150
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-2
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-3
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-4
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-5
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-6
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-7
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-8
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-9
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-10
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-11
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-12
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-13
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-14
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-15
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-16
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-17
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-18
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-19
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-20
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-21
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-22
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-23
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-24
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-25
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-26
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-27
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-28
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-29
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-30
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-31
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-32
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-33
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-34
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-35
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-36
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-37
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-38
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-39
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-40
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-41
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-42
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-43
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-44
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-45
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-46
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-47
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-48
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-49
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-50
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-51
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-52
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-53
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-54
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-55
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-56
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-57
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-58
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-59
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-60
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-61
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-62
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-63
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-64
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-65
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-66
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-67
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-68
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-69
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-70
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-71
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-72
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-73
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-74
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-75
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-76
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-77
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-78
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-79
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-80
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-81
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-82
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-83
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-84
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-85
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-86
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-87
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-88
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-89
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-90
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-91
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-92
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-93
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-94
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-95
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-96
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-97
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-98
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-99
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-100
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-101
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-102
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-103
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-104
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-105
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-106
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-107
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-108
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-109
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-110
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-111
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-112
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-113
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-114
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-115
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-116
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-117
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-118
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-119
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-120
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-121
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-122
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-123
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-124
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-125
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-126
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-127
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-128
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-129
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-130
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-131
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-132
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-133
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-134
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-135
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-136
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-137
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-138
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-139
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-140
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-141
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-142
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-143
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-144
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-145
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-146
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-147
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-148
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-149
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-150
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League 2017/2018-foto-151
Chiudi
1 di 150
Commenta