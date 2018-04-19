Il terzino spagnolo paga a caro prezzo il fallo su Shane Long nel match contro il Southampton.

2 ore fa

Antonio Conte dovrà fare a meno di Marcos Alonso per le prossime tre giornate. Il terzino del Chelsea è stato infatti squalificato per tre turni per il fallo commesso su Shane Long durante il match vinto 3-2 in rimonta dai Blues. Un intervento duro, a palla lonatana, non visto da arbitro e assistenti. L'ex Fiorentina non è sfuggito però alla prova TV che lo ha fermato per le prossime tre gare. Lo spagnolo dovrà saltare la semifinale di FA Cup contro il Southampton (domenica alle 16 su Fox Sports, canale 204 di Sky) e le due gare di Premier League contro Burnley e Swansea. Una decisione, questa della Football Associatio, che arriva poche ore dopo l'inserimento di Alonso nella formazione ideale dell'anno in Premier League. Il classe '90 ha provato a negare che l'intervento fosse violento e voluto, le immagini però hanno confermato il contrario.