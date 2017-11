Want to say a massive thank you to Ange Postecoglou. The last four years have been amazing and he has helped create memories that will last forever for our country. From the World Cup in Brazil, winning the Asian Cup and now to the biggest prize of qualifying for a fourth consecutive World Cup. His leadership and beliefs are infectious and I’m proud that I had the chance to share his journey with him and witness his love for our country. The most important part was the belief he instilled in us to play a style of football that could test any team we came up against. This for me sets Ange apart as someone that stayed strong to his values of changing the game in Australia. His saying that will stay with me forever is NEVER TAKE A BACKWARDS STEP. Want to wish Ange and his family all the very best in the future.

A post shared by Tim Cahill (@tim_cahill) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:59pm PST