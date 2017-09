Any loss or setback absolutely hurts but you cannot let it make you even consider quitting. We're not going anywhere! Proud as always of Conor as he continues to make history putting these unbelievable events together. Thanks everyone for the support, humbled as always. And for the haters....don't worry we'll give you plenty more to post online about 😁 Thank you @orlaghhunter for putting up with me the last 2 months xx And yes, that's Charlie on a stripper pole 🤣

A post shared by Coach Kavanagh (@coach_kavanagh) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:30pm PDT