L'autovettura è uscita di strada, forse a causa dell'alta velocità, e si è schiantata contro un palo. L'attaccante dei Citizens è stato immediatamente portato in ospedale dove gli è stata riscontrata la frattura di alcune costole. Gli sarebbe potuta andare molto peggio se al momento dell'impatto non avesse avuto la cintura di sicurezza.

Aguero rimarrà ai box per diverse settimane, sicuramente salterà il big match di domani contro il Chelsea di Conte e probabilmente darà forfait per le due partite di Champions League con il Napoli previste il 17 ottobre e il 1° novembre.

Photo: The alleged car Sergio Aguero has in tonight when it crashed in Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/0no0LDxLr5