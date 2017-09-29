Menù

Manchester City, Aguero coinvolto in un incidente stradale ad Amsterdam

La polizia olandese ha confermato che due persone sono state ricoverate in ospedale, una di queste è proprio l'attaccante dei Citizens che ha riportato la frattura di alcune costole.

Incidente

Ieri la conferma della rottura del crociato per Mendy, oggi un'altra brutta notizia. Non è un bel momento per Pep Guardiola e il suo Manchester City. Nella notte infatti Sergio Aguero è rimasto coinvolto in un incidente stradale mentre era a bordo di un taxi ad Amsterdam, dove si trovava per assistere al concerto dell'amico Maluma. 
L'autovettura è uscita di strada, forse a causa dell'alta velocità, e si è schiantata contro un palo. L'attaccante dei Citizens è stato immediatamente portato in ospedale dove gli è stata riscontrata la frattura di alcune costole. Gli sarebbe potuta andare molto peggio se al momento dell'impatto non avesse avuto la cintura di sicurezza. 
Aguero rimarrà ai box per diverse settimane, sicuramente salterà il big match di domani contro il Chelsea di Conte e probabilmente darà forfait per le due partite di Champions League con il Napoli previste il 17 ottobre  e il 1° novembre.

