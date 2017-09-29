Manchester City, Aguero coinvolto in un incidente stradale ad Amsterdam
La polizia olandese ha confermato che due persone sono state ricoverate in ospedale, una di queste è proprio l'attaccante dei Citizens che ha riportato la frattura di alcune costole.
Photo: The alleged car Sergio Aguero has in tonight when it crashed in Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/0no0LDxLr5— Shane Burns (@ShaneBurns_) September 29, 2017
¡Fuerza y pronta recuperación @aguerosergiokun! 💪🏻💪🏻 Todo @Independiente está con vos en este difícil momento. pic.twitter.com/JpVHfLYTVD— C. A. Independiente (@Independiente) September 29, 2017
