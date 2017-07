Wrestling with @jacobakasper has been amazing. This is the best my wrestling has felt in a real long time. If I didn't take him down at will last time I know I'm gonna dump him on his doped up head this time. I'll take his ass down when I want to. Hope ur working off ur back a lot Johnny boy!! I'm gonna smash this bum! DC #andstill

