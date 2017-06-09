Premier League, la lista degli svincolati: c'è Ibrahimovic
I venti club della massima serie inglese hanno reso nota la lista dei giocatoti svincolati: l'attaccante svedese è ufficialmente sul mercato, lo United non gli rinnova il contratto.
I venti club della Premier League hanno presentato la lista dei giocatori che si svincoleranno il prossimo 30 giugno 2017, alla naturale scadenza del contratto. Tra questi c'è Zlatan Ibrahimovic, che dice addio al Manchester United dopo solamente una stagione e ora è ufficialmente sul mercato. Colpa di quell'infortunio rimediato contro l'Anderlecht che lo costringerà a un lungo stop. Di seguito la lista completa.
Premier League: la lista dei giocatori svincolati
AFC Bournemouth
Buckley Callum Ralph
McCarthy Jake
Neale Matthew Alexander
Arsenal
Da Graca Kristopher Santos
O'Connor Stefan Ramone Sewell
Sanogo Yaya
Burnley
Barton Joseph
Green George William
Hill Christian Stephen
Kightly Michael John
Olomowewe Taofiq Aderibigbe Akanni
Pingling Richard Junior George
Chelsea
Davey Alex James
Terry John George
Crystal Palace
Andrews Corie Anthony
Appiah Kwesi
Benteke Jonathan
Campbell Fraizer Lee
Croll Luke Alan
Flamini Mathieu
Fryers Ezekiel David
King-Elliott Ryan
Ledley Joseph Christopher
Williams Randell
Wynter Ben Douglas
Everton
Bainbridge Jack
Brewster Delial Edmund
Donohue Michael John
Duffus Tyrone Errol
Griffiths Russell John
Hunt Connor Charles
Kone Arouna
McAleny Conor Michael
Yarney Josef Charles
Yates James John
Hull City
Bruce Alex Stephen
Lofts Luke
Maloney Shaun Richard
Maslen-Jones Bradley
Ter Horst Johan
Leicester City
Cain Michael Dean
Domej David
Fox Brandon Levi
Kipre Cedric
Miles Matthew Richard
Mitchell Kairo Ellis
Wasilewski Marcin
Liverpool
Brewitt Tom
Brimmer Jake
Dunn Jack
Gomes Aju Madger Antonio
Lewis Kane
Manninger Alexander
Phillips Adam Lee
Manchester City
Bullock Callum
Caballero Lazcano Wilfredo Daniel
Clichy Gael
Navas Jesus
O'Brien Billy Thomas
Plummer Ellis Kane
Sagna Bacary
Zabaleta Girod Pablo Javier
Manchester United
Ibrahimovic Zlatan
Middlesbrough
Fewster Bradley William
Konstantopoulos Dimitrios
Maloney Lewis Terence James
Mondal Junior
Wheatley Josef James
Southampton
Caceres Silva Jose Martin
Isgrove Lloyd Jeffrey
Martina Rhu-Endly Aurelio Jean-Carlo
Willard Harley Bryn
Stoke City
Bachmann Daniel
Edwards Liam
Given Shay John James
Isted Harvey James Duke
Taylor Joel
Waring George Philip
Sunderland
Anichebe Victor Chinedu
Brady George
Buckley William Edward
Casey Dan Patrick
Kirchhoff Jan Tilman
Larsson Sebastian Bengt Ulf
Lawson Carl
Lescott Joleon Patrick
O'Shea John Francis
Pain Oliver David
Pienaar Steven
Swansea City
Dyson Thomas Jonathan
Emnes Marvin
Holland Thomas
Jones Owain Rhys
Samuel Alexander Kinloch
Shephard Liam
Tremmel Gerhard
Vickers Josh
Tottenham Hotspur
Lesniak Filip
Watford
Adeyemo Ola
Bannister Charlie Brendan Alec
Gilmartin Rene
Moreno Fuertes Juan Francisco
Obi Ogochukwu Alexander
Ovenden Rhyle
Ranegie Mathias
West Bromwich Albion
Barbir Daniel
Elbouzedi Zachary
Fletcher Darren Barr
Jones Callam
Pocognoli Sebastien
Rose Jack Joseph
Wright Andre
West Ham United
Arbeloa Coca Alvaro
Ford Samuel George
Howes Samuel Scott
Knoyle Kyle
Westley Samuel Edward
