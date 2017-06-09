Menù

Premier League, la lista degli svincolati: c'è Ibrahimovic

I venti club della massima serie inglese hanno reso nota la lista dei giocatoti svincolati: l'attaccante svedese è ufficialmente sul mercato, lo United non gli rinnova il contratto.

Ibrahimovic

I venti club della Premier League hanno presentato la lista dei giocatori che si svincoleranno il prossimo 30 giugno 2017, alla naturale scadenza del contratto. Tra questi c'è Zlatan Ibrahimovic, che dice addio al Manchester United dopo solamente una stagione e ora è ufficialmente sul mercato. Colpa di quell'infortunio rimediato contro l'Anderlecht che lo costringerà a un lungo stop. Di seguito la lista completa. 

Premier League: la lista dei giocatori svincolati

AFC Bournemouth

Buckley Callum Ralph

McCarthy Jake

Neale Matthew Alexander

Arsenal

Da Graca Kristopher Santos

O'Connor Stefan Ramone Sewell

Sanogo Yaya

Burnley

Barton Joseph

Green George William

Hill Christian Stephen

Kightly Michael John

Olomowewe Taofiq Aderibigbe Akanni

Pingling Richard Junior George

Chelsea

Davey Alex James

Terry John George

Crystal Palace

Andrews Corie Anthony

Appiah Kwesi

Benteke Jonathan

Campbell Fraizer Lee

Croll Luke Alan

Flamini Mathieu

Fryers Ezekiel David

King-Elliott Ryan

Ledley Joseph Christopher

Williams Randell

Wynter Ben Douglas

Everton

Bainbridge Jack

Brewster Delial Edmund

Donohue Michael John

Duffus Tyrone Errol

Griffiths Russell John

Hunt Connor Charles

Kone Arouna

McAleny Conor Michael

Yarney Josef Charles

Yates James John

Hull City

Bruce Alex Stephen

Lofts Luke

Maloney Shaun Richard

Maslen-Jones Bradley

Ter Horst Johan

Leicester City

Cain Michael Dean

Domej David

Fox Brandon Levi

Kipre Cedric

Miles Matthew Richard

Mitchell Kairo Ellis

Wasilewski Marcin

Liverpool

Brewitt Tom

Brimmer Jake

Dunn Jack

Gomes Aju Madger Antonio

Lewis Kane

Manninger Alexander

Phillips Adam Lee

Manchester City

Bullock Callum

Caballero Lazcano Wilfredo Daniel

Clichy Gael

Navas Jesus

O'Brien Billy Thomas

Plummer Ellis Kane

Sagna Bacary

Zabaleta Girod Pablo Javier

Manchester United

Ibrahimovic Zlatan

Middlesbrough

Fewster Bradley William

Konstantopoulos Dimitrios

Maloney Lewis Terence James

Mondal Junior

Wheatley Josef James

Southampton

Caceres Silva Jose Martin

Isgrove Lloyd Jeffrey

Martina Rhu-Endly Aurelio Jean-Carlo

Willard Harley Bryn

Stoke City

Bachmann Daniel

Edwards Liam

Given Shay John James

Isted Harvey James Duke

Taylor Joel

Waring George Philip

Sunderland

Anichebe Victor Chinedu

Brady George

Buckley William Edward

Casey Dan Patrick

Kirchhoff Jan Tilman

Larsson Sebastian Bengt Ulf

Lawson Carl

Lescott Joleon Patrick

O'Shea John Francis

Pain Oliver David

Pienaar Steven

Swansea City

Dyson Thomas Jonathan

Emnes Marvin

Holland Thomas

Jones Owain Rhys

Samuel Alexander Kinloch

Shephard Liam

Tremmel Gerhard

Vickers Josh

Tottenham Hotspur

Lesniak Filip

Watford

Adeyemo Ola

Bannister Charlie Brendan Alec

Gilmartin Rene

Moreno Fuertes Juan Francisco

Obi Ogochukwu Alexander

Ovenden Rhyle

Ranegie Mathias

West Bromwich Albion

Barbir Daniel

Elbouzedi Zachary

Fletcher Darren Barr

Jones Callam

Pocognoli Sebastien

Rose Jack Joseph

Wright Andre

West Ham United

Arbeloa Coca Alvaro

Ford Samuel George

Howes Samuel Scott

Knoyle Kyle

Westley Samuel Edward

