#Repost @virusintl ・・・ VTeam Athlete @tjdillashaw looks to regain his title as a @ufc World Champion. Be on the lookout for a signature @virusintl @tjdillashaw collection. | @virusintl #virusintl #oneVS #train #mma #ufc #thepassionthatdefinesyou

A post shared by tjdillashaw (@tjdillashaw) on May 28, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT