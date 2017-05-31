Menù

Ibrahimovic, l'attacco di Liam Gallagher: "Mi ricorda il Gallo Claudio"

L'ex Oasis, tifoso sfegatato del City, ha irriso l'attaccante del Manchester United, paragonandolo al personaggio dei cartoon Warner.

Ibrahimovic

Oasis nel calcio vuol dire Manchester City. Noel e Liam Gallagher, i fratelli fondatori e anima del gruppo che fra gli anni Novanta e gli inizi del nuovo secolo portarono il britpop in tutto il mondo, non hanno mai fatto mistero della loro passione sfegatata per i colori della squadra di Pep Guardiola e per l'incondizionata ripulsa per l'"altra squadra" di Manchester, quella di Wayne Rooney e Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Un tifo davvero viscerale, come ha ricordato tempo fa Roberto Mancini, che nel 2012 fu il timoniere di quella Premier League che ai Citizens mancava da 44 anni:

Dopo la vittoria del titolo, Liam Gallagher entrò improvvisamente nel mio ufficio e mi baciò in bocca. Come è stato? Rapido, non feci in tempo a spostarmi.

Mancini e Liam Gallagher
Mancini e Liam Gallagher ai tempi della vittoria in Premier League, la prima per il City dopo 44 anni

Nella loro vita Noel e Liam Gallagher hanno litigato, e anche molto duramente, su tutto, arrivando persino in tribunale e rimanendo uniti solo su due cose: l'amore per il City e l'odio per il Manchester United e per tutto quello che i Red Devils rappresentano.

Ibrahimovic, parla Liam Gallagher: "Mi ricorda il gallo Claudio"

Intervistato dal New Musical Express, Liam Gallagher non si è lasciato scappare la possibilità di lanciare una stilettata a quello che in questa stagione è stato l'uomo simbolo dello United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic:

Quello? Sembra quel grosso gallo dei fumetti, sai chi voglio dire no? Non ti ricorda il gallo Claudio, quello dei tempi di Tom & Jerry?

Il gallo Claudio
Il gallo Claudio della Warner

Ibrahimovic, del resto, è il prototipo del giocatore che non conosce e non provoca mezze misure: amato alla follia da tutti i tifosi della propria squadra e odiato da tutti gli altri. Il paragone col gallo antropomorfo della Warner, vanesio, non troppo sveglio e un po' arrogante, non gli avrà fatto molto piacere, anche se quanto a coscienza di sé pure gli Oasis non erano messi male:

Non siamo arroganti. Pensiamo semplicemente di essere la migliore band al mondo.

Vi ricordano qualcuno?

