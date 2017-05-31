L'ex Oasis, tifoso sfegatato del City, ha irriso l'attaccante del Manchester United, paragonandolo al personaggio dei cartoon Warner.
Oasis nel calcio vuol dire
Manchester City. Noel e Liam Gallagher, i fratelli fondatori e anima del gruppo che fra gli anni Novanta e gli inizi del nuovo secolo portarono il britpop in tutto il mondo, non hanno mai fatto mistero della loro passione sfegatata per i colori della squadra di Pep Guardiola e per l'incondizionata ripulsa per l'"altra squadra" di Manchester, quella di Wayne Rooney e Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Un tifo davvero viscerale, come ha ricordato tempo fa Roberto Mancini, che nel 2012 fu il timoniere di quella Premier League
che ai Citizens mancava da 44 anni:
Dopo la vittoria del titolo, Liam Gallagher entrò improvvisamente nel mio ufficio e mi baciò in bocca. Come è stato? Rapido, non feci in tempo a spostarmi.
Mancini e Liam Gallagher ai tempi della vittoria in Premier League, la prima per il City dopo 44 anni
Nella loro vita Noel e Liam Gallagher hanno litigato, e anche molto duramente, su tutto, arrivando persino in tribunale e rimanendo uniti solo su due cose: l'amore per il City e l'odio per il Manchester United e per tutto quello che i Red Devils rappresentano.
133
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-2
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-3
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-4
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-5
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-6
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-7
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-8
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-9
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-10
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-11
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-12
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-13
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-14
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-15
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-16
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-17
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-18
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-19
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-20
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-21
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-22
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-23
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-24
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-25
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-26
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-27
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-28
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-29
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-30
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-31
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-32
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-33
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-34
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-35
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-36
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-37
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-38
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-39
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-40
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-41
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-42
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-43
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-44
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-45
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-46
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-47
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-48
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-49
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-50
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-51
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-52
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-53
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-54
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-55
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-56
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-57
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-58
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-59
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-60
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-61
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-62
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-63
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-64
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-65
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-66
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-67
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-68
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-69
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-70
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-71
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-72
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-73
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-74
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-75
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-76
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-77
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-78
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-79
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-80
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-81
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-82
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-83
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-84
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-85
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-86
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-87
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-88
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-89
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-90
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-91
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-92
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-93
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-94
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-95
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-96
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-97
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-98
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-99
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-100
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-101
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-102
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-103
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-104
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-105
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-106
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-107
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-108
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-109
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-110
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-111
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-112
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-113
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-114
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-115
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-116
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-117
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-118
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-119
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-120
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-121
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-122
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-123
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-124
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-125
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-126
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-127
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-128
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-129
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-130
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-131
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-132
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-133
Watford v Manchester City Premier League 2016 2017-foto-134
Chiudi
1 di 133
Ibrahimovic, parla Liam Gallagher: "Mi ricorda il gallo Claudio" Intervistato dal New Musical Express, Liam Gallagher non si è lasciato scappare la possibilità di lanciare una stilettata a quello che in questa stagione è stato l'uomo simbolo dello United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic:
Quello? Sembra quel grosso gallo dei fumetti, sai chi voglio dire no? Non ti ricorda il gallo Claudio, quello dei tempi di Tom & Jerry?
Il gallo Claudio della Warner
Ibrahimovic, del resto, è il prototipo del giocatore che non conosce e non provoca mezze misure: amato alla follia da tutti i tifosi della propria squadra e odiato da tutti gli altri. Il paragone col gallo antropomorfo della Warner, vanesio, non troppo sveglio e un po' arrogante, non gli avrà fatto molto piacere, anche se quanto a coscienza di sé pure gli Oasis non erano messi male:
Non siamo arroganti. Pensiamo semplicemente di essere la migliore band al mondo.
Vi ricordano qualcuno?
5
Il 26 novembre il gol che permette di pareggiare il vantaggio iniziale del West Ham nella partita di Premier League
In Ucraina, l'8 dicembre contro lo Zorya in Europa League: il 2-0 che chiude il discorso
Il 2-1 decisivo sul Crystal Palace a Selhurst Park lo scorso 14 dicembre
Il 26 dicembre all'Old Trafford contro il Sunderland arriva il 2-0 che contribuisce al 3-1 finale
Il 19 febbraio 2017, il quinto gol sull'asse Pogba-Ibrahimovic che vale il 2-1 sul Blackburn in FA Cup
Chiudi
1 di 5
Commenta