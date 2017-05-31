L'ex Oasis, tifoso sfegatato del City, ha irriso l'attaccante del Manchester United, paragonandolo al personaggio dei cartoon Warner.

un giorno fa di Alberto Casella

Oasis nel calcio vuol dire Manchester City. Noel e Liam Gallagher, i fratelli fondatori e anima del gruppo che fra gli anni Novanta e gli inizi del nuovo secolo portarono il britpop in tutto il mondo, non hanno mai fatto mistero della loro passione sfegatata per i colori della squadra di Pep Guardiola e per l'incondizionata ripulsa per l'"altra squadra" di Manchester, quella di Wayne Rooney e Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Un tifo davvero viscerale, come ha ricordato tempo fa Roberto Mancini, che nel 2012 fu il timoniere di quella Premier League che ai Citizens mancava da 44 anni:

Dopo la vittoria del titolo, Liam Gallagher entrò improvvisamente nel mio ufficio e mi baciò in bocca. Come è stato? Rapido, non feci in tempo a spostarmi.

Mancini e Liam Gallagher ai tempi della vittoria in Premier League, la prima per il City dopo 44 anni

Nella loro vita Noel e Liam Gallagher hanno litigato, e anche molto duramente, su tutto, arrivando persino in tribunale e rimanendo uniti solo su due cose: l'amore per il City e l'odio per il Manchester United e per tutto quello che i Red Devils rappresentano.

Ibrahimovic, parla Liam Gallagher: "Mi ricorda il gallo Claudio"

Intervistato dal New Musical Express, Liam Gallagher non si è lasciato scappare la possibilità di lanciare una stilettata a quello che in questa stagione è stato l'uomo simbolo dello United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic:

Quello? Sembra quel grosso gallo dei fumetti, sai chi voglio dire no? Non ti ricorda il gallo Claudio, quello dei tempi di Tom & Jerry?

Il gallo Claudio della Warner

Ibrahimovic, del resto, è il prototipo del giocatore che non conosce e non provoca mezze misure: amato alla follia da tutti i tifosi della propria squadra e odiato da tutti gli altri. Il paragone col gallo antropomorfo della Warner, vanesio, non troppo sveglio e un po' arrogante, non gli avrà fatto molto piacere, anche se quanto a coscienza di sé pure gli Oasis non erano messi male:

Non siamo arroganti. Pensiamo semplicemente di essere la migliore band al mondo.

Vi ricordano qualcuno?