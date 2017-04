For those of you who don't know @aubreymarcus he is the CEO of @onnit, and one of the wisest dudes I know. He was my mental coach prior to my title fight, and really helped prepare me to give the best performance of my life. Check out the latest Aubrey Marcus Podcast where we talk about that fight, and I discuss what's next after TJ. (hint: I want to find out how Mighty the Mouse is...)

A post shared by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT