Its finally going down again!!! Everytime i fight you see me improving. But this time is different, this time everything came together. I came to this sport to be the best in the world and from day 1 i gave everything to make it happen. Now that i can finally train everyday the way i need i feel like im becoming unstoppable. The rise starts June 25th! 12 weeks from now and you will get to see a beast in that cage! @kings_mma @iridiumsports #TheItalianDream #ufc #mytime #victory #killorbekilled @boxeurdesruesofficial @yamamotonutrition Tipshow

