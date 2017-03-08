Menù

Formula 1, a Montmelò record Bottas. E Raikkonen con la Ferrari fa crash

La Mercedes del finlandese vola letteralmente: battuta di 3'' la pole dell'anno scorso. Errore per Kimi, che sbaglia alla curva 3 e finisce fuori. Forfait Verstappen.

Formula 1, Raikkonen crash a Montmelò

Conferme, acuti, botti e stop forzati. Succede un po’ di tutto nell’ennesima giornata di test sul circuito di Montmelò. Bottas va forte con la sua Mercedes, bene ancora Massa dopo il miglior tempo di ieri, crash per Kimi Raikkonen e forfait della RB13 di Verstappen. 

Che giro!

In mattina sulla Mercedes va Valtteri Bottas, che tira giù un tempo niente male con gomme supersoft: 1’19’’310, il record della pista. Ben 3’’ in meno della pole 2016. Eccola la ‘nuova’ potenza rispetto alle monoposto degli anni passati. Felipe Massa è sui tempi di ieri e si piazza secondo, terzo Kimi Raikkonen, che non gira molto prima di pranzo. In casa Ferrari si è lavorato sul sistema idraulico all’interno dei box. Tutto normale.

Kimi-crash

Nel pomeriggio la classifica rimane invariata. Da segnalare solo il botto di Raikkonen, che con la Ferrari perde il controllo alla curva 3 andando poi a sbattere addosso alle barriere. Bandiera rossa e 15’ di stop.
Problemi meccanici invece per Verstappen, che si ferma in pista all’improvviso e ritorna con il carro attrezzi. Gira piano Hamilton, che ha preso il posto di Bottas nel pomeriggio: sesto tempo. Ancora lontano dai migliori Fernando Alonso, appena 46 giri e 12esimo tempo.

