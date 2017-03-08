Formula 1, a Montmelò record Bottas. E Raikkonen con la Ferrari fa crash
La Mercedes del finlandese vola letteralmente: battuta di 3'' la pole dell'anno scorso. Errore per Kimi, che sbaglia alla curva 3 e finisce fuori. Forfait Verstappen.
Conferme, acuti, botti e stop forzati. Succede un po’ di tutto nell’ennesima giornata di test sul circuito di Montmelò. Bottas va forte con la sua Mercedes, bene ancora Massa dopo il miglior tempo di ieri, crash per Kimi Raikkonen e forfait della RB13 di Verstappen.
Che giro!
#F1 @ValtteriBottas finishes day 2 of the 2nd week of #F1Testing on top with the best time of the pre-season tests so far at @Circuitcat_eng pic.twitter.com/Ub7XWY3f1H— FIA (@fia) March 8, 2017
Kimi-crash
👀 There was something a bit different about Kimi Raikkonen's @ScuderiaFerrari this morning 🤔 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/XQxaNZq6b2— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2017
🔴 RED FLAG@Max33Verstappen stops at Turn 13 shortly after passing 1⃣0⃣0⃣ laps— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2017
Just 15 minutes to go in the session#F1Testing pic.twitter.com/mBPBg74ynl
